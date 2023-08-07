For any athlete, the biggest individual honor that can be bestowed upon the conclusion of a season is to be named to an all-state roster in his or her sport.

However, that honor also exists for other activities sanctioned by the organization that governs high-school athletics across the state of Texas.

Seniors Abbie Billingsley and Kennedy Bye and sophomore Ellie Hert were all named to the UIL All-State Journalism Staff following a successful season of putting pen to paper for the Purple-and-Gold.

In order to qualify, students were required to collect 50 points over the course of the school year by participating in UIL invitational contests in addition to district, regional and state events, as well as Interscholastic League Press Conference and other similar events.

According to Liberty Hill High School marketing teacher and journalism coach Mikyela Tedder, achieving this status is no small task.

“This honor is equivalent to being named to the All-State Football Team or the All-State Band,” said Tedder. “It takes a lot of practice and determination to be named to this elite group and these three ladies worked before school and on weekends from October until the UIL season ended to ensure success in each writing event.”

Indeed, only 168 students were named to the staff, but the Panthers trio went far above and beyond meeting the minimum requirements for qualification, said Tedder.

“The dedication and determination they put into representing LHHS at each contest was apparent as they each earned more than twice as many points as needed to achieve this honor,” she said. “I'm proud of the champion mindset and skills they used to remain vigilant during the season. This well-deserved recognition is just a sample of what’s to come for these three very talented writers and there is sure to be more success in their future.”

Billingsley – who was Liberty Hill's Class of 2023 salutatorian – will attend Texas A&M University this fall, while Bye will matriculate to Texas Tech University.

Both Bye and Hert worked as editorial interns for The Independent this summer.