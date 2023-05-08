One thing Andrew Cucinotta and Isaac Villanueva have is chemistry.

After all, the Liberty Hill seniors are close friends, which is the kind of cohesion that comes in handy while delivering a tag-team marketing presentation at an international competition.

Cucinotta and Villanueva represented Liberty Hill recently at the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida, and placed in the top 10 percent of the Marketing Team Decision Making competition at the DECA event that drew 20,000 students from around the world.

The seniors were tasked with hypothetically representing a furniture and interior design company that was attempting to convince a corporation to hire them for an office makeover.

“It was a company that had been hurt by Covid,” said Cucinotta. “We had to be able to persuade corporations to let us personalize its employees' cubicles and had to create a strategy for it.”

With only 30 minutes to prepare their presentation after receiving the prompt, Villanueva said the most challenging aspect of such a situation is to have the ability to be able to think on one's feet.

“The hardest part is coming up with a good idea so fast,” he said. “You can have an idea, but it's useless if it's not good.”

The event consisted of a role play – which counted toward two-thirds of the team's score with the other third the result of a business acumen written exam.

However, it was the role play in which the Liberty Hill duo made its money, said Cucinotta.

“There were teams there that were a lot more brilliant than us,” he said. “So, I would chalk our success up to chemistry.”

Both Panthers will become Longhorns next year when Cucinotta and Villanueva trade Purple-and-Gold for burnt orange at the University of Texas, as they will major in aerospace engineering and economics, respectively.

So, then how did the pair become involved in a competition that has nothing to do with neither designing aircraft nor the study of the scarcity of goods and services?

Good ol' peer pressure – sort of, said Villanueva.

“We had a mutual friend who was in DECA that convinced us to try it,” he said. “Once we were in, we decided to stick it out.”

The pair had immediate success in also advancing to the ICDC in the same event in their first attempt during their junior year last spring, which was also down to their personal cohesion, said Villanueva.

“If you don't communicate well, you won't do well,” he said. “We've built a lot of confidence in our ability to communicate with each other and others.”

Liberty Hill High School marketing and CTE teacher Mikyela Tedder said the ability to improvise is what sets Cucinotta and Villanueva apart from the competition.

“In their event, you need to be able to think quickly,” she said. “You have to be organized and check off all the performance indicators you're judged on.”

But, in order to do that successfully, one must actually slow down the delivery, said Cucinotta.

“I've really learned how to think about how I talk,” he said. “So, I can think about what's about to play out and be ready to react accordingly because the most important thing is adaptability.”

Villanueva said the most enjoyable aspect of the entire experience was interacting with the diverse nature of their fellow competitors.

“Just being able to compete with people that in some cases, have already started their own businesses,” he said. “When you have the same interests, you can have a conversation with anyone.”