After about a six-week leave of absence, Council member Chris Pezold returned to the dais Wednesday night during the Liberty Hill City Council’s regular scheduled meeting.
The Council voted unanimously to grant Pezold a leave of absence from April 12 to June 14 after he sent a written request to Mayor Liz Branigan on April 6.
In his request, Pezold wrote: “I would like to request a 3 month leave of absence from my duties on the City Council as well as for the LH2O Committee. The last two years of fighting for the citizens of Liberty Hill has taken a toll. Casey (Pezold’s wife) and I need to take some personal time to refocus. Please share this with the other Council Members as well as legal.”
Pezold told The Independent he received a “personal request” to return from his leave of absence early but declined to comment further.
“It’s all good and I’m happy to be here,” Pezold told The Independent following the meeting. “I’m regenerated and I’m feeling good.”