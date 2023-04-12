The Liberty Hill City Council granted a leave of absence to Council member Chris Pezold Wednesday night during a regular council meeting.

In a note sent to Mayor Liz Branigan on April 6, Pezold wrote: “I would like to request a 3 month leave of absence from my duties on the City Council as well as for the LH2O Committee. The last two years of fighting for the citizens of Liberty Hill has taken a toll. Casey (Pezold’s wife) and I need to take some personal time to refocus. Please share this with the other Council Members as well as legal.”

Branigan told the Council in the meeting that she recommended they grant the leave of absence, encourage Pezold to rest, and then come back.

“Chris is not a refined person—he is quite loud and quite brusque,” Branigan said. “But in our City, that’s been what it took. I think he has more than earned a chance to take a vacation and come back. He’s earned this.”

Prior to being elected to City Council in May 2021, Pezold served on other City boards, such as the Planning & Zoning Commission, and was well-known in the community as a residential and commercial developer, Branigan said.

Council member Angela Jones said granting Pezold the full three months requested was too long because it would “put a hardship on us as a council.”

“I do not want to grant the full three months, but I’d be willing to grant him a leave of absence until June 14, which is the first Council meeting in June, with the expectation for him to be at that meeting,” Jones added.

Council member Crystal Mancilla said Pezold has been a huge asset to the City Council and “exactly what we needed to bring things back on track,” adding that she wishes him good rest because of how hard he’s worked.

The Council voted unanimously (4-0) to grant Pezold a leave of absence through June 14. Pezold, who was not present at the April 12 meeting, could not be reached for immediate comment.