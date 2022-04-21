Chris Pezold was so moved by a plea from Susan Baker of Operation Liberty Hill that he went home from a city council meeting last year and shared an idea with his wife.

“Susan, you know, is just so matter of fact, it’s like, look, this is what we've done. And right now, you know, we're having to move. And with that coming up we just wanted to let everybody know that we need a piece of land,” Pezold recalled of Baker’s statement to the Council in September 2021. “She said, ‘we need some help. And we just wanted to put it out there.’ And you know, that's Susan, put it out there in God's world and it comes to fruition. So, when she said that my brain just went there. We (Chris and Casey Pezold) just said, ‘let's do this, we can.’ It's not my money, it's God's money. If you let it flow like that, then I think that's the best way to keep in God's favor with his blessings.”

A council member and local developer, Pezold and his wife, Casey, made it official last week when they signed the paperwork donating 2.11 acres near downtown for a forever home for the local food pantry and thrift shop. Pezold estimated the value of the gift to be about $633,000.

“I think that she (Baker) is like a goodwill multiplier,” said Pezold. “You know, anybody who wants to come in and help Susan, it's going to multiply and I'm hoping other people start stepping up and it really carries on. It’s amazing what she's been doing over there on a shoestring budget. We get her over here, man, we're gonna have something that's completely unique to Liberty Hill. It's gonna be a force for good.”

The donated property is adjacent to a multi-family development being created by Pezold on RM 1869.

Operation Liberty Hill is currently leasing property from Williamson County at 1401 N. US Hwy 183, which is close to Liberty Hill but actually has a Leander address. Baker said she was notified by the County last year that the lease would not be renewed after 2025, leaving three years to find a new home for the charity.

With the land donation from Pezold, Baker said the organization can now seek donations for a building to house the food pantry, thrift shop, and perhaps other offices providing social services to those in need.

Because the two-acre site is located adjacent to County-owned land, Baker and Pezold are hoping the County will consider donating an additional three acres to provide even more space to house community services. The County property is near the planned SH 29 bypass around Liberty Hill.

“I’ve been talking to (County Commissioner) Cynthia (Long) about how we could acquire it,” Baker said. “Because we really would like more than two acres, we want to invite some other services in like Veterans services, victims assistance, pregnancy help center — things we don't have in this part of the county.”

Pezold had a plat drawn showing the apartment complex currently in development along with the adjacent Operation Liberty Hill site. The plan also includes space for a possible senior housing community or a hotel — projects that he believes will further improve his hometown. Trails connecting old town to the new development will improve walkability and increase tourism, he said.

Pezold, who for many years has been buying parcels of land near the downtown area with the goal of improving the quality of life for residents and helping promote tourism, said he views himself as a “steward of the land.”

“You're just a steward of the land for a little increment of time. And what that land is enabling Liberty Hill to do is just beyond any riches you could ever have,” Pezold said.

While Baker is excited about the future and has many ideas as to how the property can be developed and of the most use to the most people, she said the work really begins now.

She said she is hoping that a private company will donate a building for placement on the property, and will use the next two years applying for grants and raising money. She said it may be two years or longer before Operation Liberty Hill can relocate.

But Baker has come a long way since founding the organization years ago. In the early days, it was based in a small house on Loop 332 near Fellowship Church, and later relocated to the former church building at CR 200 and SH 29 that is currently owned by Winkley’s, then moved to its present home on US 183. The current building was previously home to Life Springs Christian Church, but was purchased by the County for the intent of housing ambulances assigned to this part of the county. After years of standing vacant, it was leased to Operation Liberty Hill. Through the years, the charity has added multiple used portable buildings to the property to house overflow donations to its thrift shop operation.

“Every time we have a windstorm, it’s worse,” she said of the aging condition of the portables. “I have to keep calling people just patch it up. Just keep patching rotting wood. But, oh my goodness, we've just been so blessed to be there. It's like a dream that we're even in that place.

“As soon as we moved there, we started running out of space,” Baker added, “but with all the new subdivisions that have come in, we're getting really nice donations for the thrift store. The thrift store more than half supports the whole organization.”

To learn more about Operation Liberty Hill, volunteer, or contribute to the upcoming capital campaign, visit operationlh.org, send email to info@operationlh.org or call (512) 778-4175.