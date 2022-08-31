Pizza Hut is the latest restaurant to announce a future location in Liberty Hill.
The restaurant’s parent company, American Pizza Partners, owns approximately 1.3 acres at the corner of State Highway 29 and County Road 214, just adjacent from the Liberty Hill Food Truck Park and across the county road from QuikTrip convenience store. The street address is 13900 Hwy. 29.
No timeline for the construction of the restaurant has been set. The land was purchased by American Pizza Partners in late 2021, and a site permit was requested by the company on Aug. 30 for two buildings, one at 4,000 square feet and another at 5,000 square feet, as well as associated paving, draining and utility infrastructure.
Pizza Hut began in Wichita, Kan., in 1959 and has since grown to have more than 16,000 restaurants worldwide. In addition to pizza, Pizza Hut also has wings, pastas and breadsticks on its menu.
Follow The Independent for updates on this developing story.