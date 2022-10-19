At this point in time as Liberty Hill continues to grow at such a rapid pace, new schools are already being planned to accommodate the expected increase of student enrollment, with the latest example being the planned third middle school.

Plans for the school – which will be located at the intersection of Highway 183 and County Road 258 were unveiled at the Liberty Hill Independent School District's Board of Trustees October meeting on Monday night.

The Board voted unanimously to approve a contract with PBK, a Houston-based architectural firm for the 191,000 square-foot school that will have a capacity of 1,200 students.

Previously, the Board had approved Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) No. 1 at a cost of $7 million dollars in August.

However, this vote was to approve GMP No. 2 at a cost of $78 million, which will complete the scope and enable construction to begin, with the funds coming from the 2021 bond.

Enrollment across the district is expected to increase by approximately another 500 students by next school year, which will bring capacity to 94 percent at 4,053.

On an evening with only four action items on the agenda, other motions that carried included approval of a construction-manager-at-risk for Elementary School No. 7 and renovations to Rancho Sienna Elementary, along with another for technology building renovations at High School No. 2.

The Board's final approval of the night was a charge to reconvene the district's Long Range Planning Committee.

Earlier in the evening, a number of various presentations were given, including a brief by LHISD Chief Financial Officer Rosanna Guerrero featuring the district's recent FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) rating.

The FIRST system – instituted by the Texas Education Agency – is in place to ensure school districts properly manage funds through accountability to stakeholders in providing maximum allocation for direct instructional purposes.

Ratings are derived from a combined score of several different categories, then added up with four different grades, including A (Superior Achievement), B (Above Standard Achievement), C (Meets Standard Achievement) and F (Substandard Achievement).

According to results posted on the TEA website, 882 of the 1,019 districts statewide received an A, including LHISD, which got an overall score of 90.

In addition, it was revealed the district had zero students drop out at the high-school and middle-school levels last year, a pair of safety audits at two different campuses resulted in no findings and random drug testing was administered to 150 students, with four positive results for nicotine and four others pending.

The Liberty Hill Independent School District Police Department has also hired an additional two officers, with still two more to be added in the near future.

Director of Elementary Education Kristine Kline briefed the board on the district's Gifted and Talented Program, which now has a teacher on all five elementary campuses.

In all, 8.3 percent of all elementary students are enrolled in the GT program, which is a result of universal screening and teacher referrals.

The Board will reconvene on Nov. 14.