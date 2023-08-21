The Liberty Hill City Council is expected to approve the fiscal year 2024 budget and tax rate tonight, following public hearings for both.

The 2024 budget will go into effect Oct. 1 and run through Sept. 30, 2024. The impending budget has been lowered significantly this year, said Finance Director Sidney Smith, because a few months ago, City staff learned that all annexations that had occurred within the City of Liberty Hill since 2010 had not been filed with the state comptroller’s office.

“We won’t be receiving the full 1.75 percent sales tax like we had been, so we estimated we have about $640,000 less for the general fund,” Smith said. “We also lowered the streets and maintenance fund and the Economic Development Corporation fund due to this sales tax issue. Overall, the budget for fiscal year 24 is $1.1. million less than what we had for fiscal year 23.”

The general fund budget is set at $9.8 million for fiscal year 2024.

Smith said because of this decrease, every department’s budget within the city had to be pulled back.

“We had hoped to add some additional personnel this year, but we’re not able to do that,” she said. “We won’t be able to purchase as many vehicles as we might have otherwise. Until we really see what our new normal is going to be, we can’t do much. Once we know, then we can start planning for those things again.”

City Manager Paul Brandenburg said with the sales tax revenue down, the City has to curb its expenditures.

“That’s challenging because we are a growing community and we’re expanding services, like the new pool and the master plan for City Park,” he said. “If we didn’t have this issue, it would be fine, but we are having high growth and then our revenues are decreasing because of the sales tax issue.”

The City has now filed every annexation that wasn’t previously filed since 2010. Smith said according to the comptroller’s office, beginning Oct. 1 the City will start collecting what is truly meant for the City.

Up until 2015, the City will gather 1.75 percent of sales tax for annexations. From 2015 to 2021, the City will gather .75 percent of sales tax for annexations. From 2021 on, the City will not receive any portion of sales tax for annexations. This is because of the way the elections have transpired within the Emergency Services District (ESD) in Liberty Hill.

“ESDs are allowed to collect sales tax if their voters vote for it, and it’s basically whoever claims it first gets it,” Smith said. “With anything not in the city limits, the ESD was first in line to get that sales tax. Now when we annex a portion of land, the ESD still gets that sales tax. It was coming to the City, but it should have been going to the ESD.”

Smith said city officials honestly don’t know what to expect in the long run from this snafu.

“Within the last several months [the comptroller’s office] has clawed back some of that money,” she said. “Last month they took $139,000 and back in February they took $106,000. That’s $245,000 alone that we didn’t get just for those two months.”

Smith said one of the most important aspects of this year’s general fund is that a large chunk of money, approximately $5 million, is being moved to a general capital projects fund for road improvement projects that have been on the docket for a while, including the downtown roundabout, the Bailey Lane realignment and the creation of an intersection at Stonewall Parkway and the Liberty Parke subdivision entrance.

Also being transferred into the general capital projects fund is the approximate $750,000 the City received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). That money will be used to improve the downtown Liberty Hill streetscapes.

In conjunction with adopting the annual budget, the City Council is required to adopt an ad valorem tax rate. The recommended rate for fiscal year 2024 is the same as the fiscal year 2023 tax rate of $0.454559. The rate is composed of $0.289510 per $100 valuation operations rate to cover needed maintenance and operations expenditures for the proposed general fund budget, and $0.165049 per $100 valuation debt rate to cover obligations in the general debt service fund.

“Council did agree to pay $250,000 more in our debt service payments in fiscal year 24 than what is required,” Smith said. “The reason for that is to keep our debt rate steady at 16 cents. That way, when we do have some bigger projects possibly coming up in the future, like building the public safety facility or YMCA, when we go out for a vote, we don’t have to ask for an extra penny in debt service. It also means we are less likely to need a tax increase to do those projects. We want to keep the debt service steady, because it in turn helps us keep the overall tax rate steady. We’re not increasing the tax rate.”

The budget, with a tax rate of $0.454559 per $100 valuation, will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $1,260,482, or 33.90 percent. Of that amount, $525,174 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this fiscal year.

The public hearings for the budget and the tax rate will be held tonight, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. at the Municipal Court building. Following the public hearings, Council is expected to adopt the budget and ratify and adopt the tax rate.