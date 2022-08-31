Hundreds of Liberty Hill residents filled the reception hall at the Shooting Star Ranch wedding venue Monday night—but they weren’t there for a wedding.

Instead, they were there to participate in a public meeting hosted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Wilco Aggregates, LLC, a company seeking an air permit from TCEQ to locate a rock crushing business on County Road 285.

Not only did the public meeting bring in several concerned citizens, but many local politicians were also in attendance, including County Commissioner Cynthia Long, State Rep. Terry Wilson and State Sen. Charles Schwertner. A heavy presence from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was also noticeable.

Deanna Avalos, of the TCEQ’s office of the chief clerk, served as the facilitator for the meeting. She told attendees before the meeting began that the public meeting would only address the air quality permit Wilco Aggregates applied for in May 2022.

“Water is very important to TCEQ, but we are broken up into environmental activities, so we have whole divisions devoted to water, air and waste,” she said. “Tonight, I have subject matter experts with me who are well-versed in air quality. We won’t be able to address water-related questions.”

TCEQ had six representatives present to answer questions, while Wilco Aggregates had three representatives on the panel, including company CEO Harold Chapman.

During the first hour, attendees were invited to ask any questions they had regarding the requested air quality permit. Many of the questions circulated around the particulates in the air the facility could cause, how much water will be used daily to mitigate dust, and what violations Wilco Aggregates has had in the past.

During the second half of the meeting, which was a formal comment period, no responses could be given from Wilco Aggregates or TCEQ, but it allowed citizens to get their statements on the record to receive a written response from the executive director. Approximately 30 people signed up to share their thoughts publicly, including Long.

“The constituents are deeply concerned about the potential impacts this business could cause,” she said. “I recognize that the permit decision is solely the state’s, and TCEQ will be making its decision as it relates to air quality. However, I urge you to take into consideration the concerns of these neighbors and weigh them heavily. At this time, I ask you to deny the permit because of the issues that have been raised. And I ask that should TCEQ issue the permit, that [Wilco Aggregates] be a good neighbor.”

Residents who spoke were primarily worried about the same set of issues the rock crushing business could cause, including air quality, traffic on CR 284 and other nearby county roads, and the depletion of water.

Many attendees were also upset that the state-mandated notice regarding the application for the air quality permit was not published in The Liberty Hill Independent, the only newspaper that serves the Liberty Hill area. Instead, it was published in the Hill Country News, which serves Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Northwest Austin; and Spanish language newspaper El Mundo, which primarily serves Austin and San Antonio.

Because of this, they argued that they were only aware the air quality permit had been applied when it was too late to submit comments for a contested case hearing.

Shawn Oehrlein, owner of Shooting Star Ranch, also spoke about how the information was at the Liberty Hill Public Library, but that it was kept behind the desk. She added that she has written record from the librarians there that they did not know what to do with the packet of information given to them regarding the permit application.

David Gould, director of Hope House, which is located on CR 285, said he is concerned that the facility, which serves as a long-term care facility for children and adults with severe disabilities, might be negatively impacted by the rock crushing business being so close. He asked TCEQ to look into whether the business could legally locate that close to Hope House.

Another resident, Mary Jane Moore, spoke about the proposed rock crushing business’ proximity to the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, and the impacts it could have on the endangered species that live there, including the golden-cheeked warbler.

Betsy Peticolas, a staff attorney in the law division of TCEQ, was one of the members of the TCEQ panel. She reminded attendees that the public meeting was not the final opportunity to submit comments regarding the air quality permit. The comment period closes Sept. 23. Until then, comments can be submitted to the TCEQ at TCEQ e-Comments (texas.gov).

“After the close of the comment period, the [TCEQ] executive director will review the comments and will prepare a formal written response, which will be mailed to anyone who submitted comments and gave their mailing information,” Peticolas said. “The response will also be filed with the TCEQ commission so it’s available to the public for viewing.”

Peticolas added that although requests for a contested case hearing have been received by TCEQ, the only way that hearing would be granted is if at least one comment requesting a hearing had been submitted during the first comment period, which ended July 5, 2022. If a comment like that was not received, the TCEQ’s executive director can decide to hold a contested case hearing anyway; a request for reconsideration can be filed by the public; or a suit in district court can be filed.

Avalos said if Liberty Hill residents want to speak to TCEQ about water concerns, they can call the water division’s main line at 512-239-6696. For information on the status of the air quality permit and how the permitting process works, residents can call 800-687-4040.