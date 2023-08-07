Ann Hatton is the new director of transportation for the Liberty Hill Independent School District. She started her new role in July and has hit the ground running.

Hatton has been in the school district transportation field for 15 years, where she’s worked in several different roles that have led her to now leading transportation for LHISD. With approximately 65 employees, 45 bus routes and the task of transporting around 3,500 students daily to and from their campuses to their neighborhoods, Hatton has her work cut out for her, but she’s ready for the challenge.

Read on to learn more about Hatton’s background and her goals as the new director of transportation.

LHI: How did you get into a career in the school district transportation field?

HATTON: I originally got my CDL in 2000 and drove a recycling truck for a recycling center. Later on, I was working on completing my master’s degree and I saw a sign at the school district’s transportation facility in San Marcos that they were hiring bus drivers. I decided to do that part time while I finished my master’s degree. After I got my degree in 2009, I just continued to work my way up. I was a dispatcher, scheduler, route coordinator and operations manager all in San Marcos CISD. In 2016, I became assistant director of transportation for Round Rock ISD, and then in 2017, I became the director of transportation at Leander ISD. For the last four years, I was the director of transportation at Del Valle ISD.

LHI: Why did you decide to apply for the director of transportation role in LHISD?

HATTON: I was looking forward to growing with this district, growing this department, and creating new opportunities to build the culture here. I want to develop the staff to become the professionals that I think Liberty Hill is moving toward. I definitely like the small town feel and family atmosphere Liberty Hill has. One thing I did in Round Rock, Leander and Del Valle is improve the culture in the transportation departments, as well as the services provided to the campuses, students and parents. I’m looking forward to having that challenge again and doing that here in Liberty Hill.

LHI: How are you going to address the growth the district is experiencing?

HATTON: With the growth of the district, I’ll be planning for additional buses, bus routes, bus drivers and staff and additional transportation facilities. With the opening of additional campuses each year, we will have to plan ahead each year. It’s also my job to work with county officials to ensure we have accurate maps of all the new subdivisions coming into Liberty Hill.

LHI: What are some of your goals as director of transportation this upcoming school year?

HATTON: Improving the culture and improving the safety and efficiency of the routes. I want to create a collaborative atmosphere between the campuses, the transportation department and parents. I also want to improve the student management on buses. We are going to have professional development at the beginning of the school year. I’ve created an agenda over five days that includes training for student management, radio etiquette, accident investigation and procedures, field trip and route training and emergency evacuation training. During that time, we will also do some fun activities to get to know each other and to ensure that the employees remain focused on the vision and mission of the district and coaching to create champions.

LHI: What do you enjoy most about working in school district transportation?

HATTON: Working with the kids. I drove bus routes for a long time, and when you’re consistent with the students, you build relationships with them and receive the rewards of seeing them grow. Working with special needs students has its own unique challenges; however, it’s also uniquely rewarding. When you’re a bus driver, you see their home, you know their siblings, their parents—and in some cases some students have a very comfortable home life and others don’t. As a bus driver you have the opportunity to help students in ways that other personnel in the district can’t.

LHI: What else do you want the community to know about you?

HATTON: I’m a mom. I have two boys, a 20-year-old attending Texas A&M who is working on his animal science degree, and a 16-year-old who is very good at chess and going to high school in Leander. I also love to scuba dive and sail. The best place I’ve ever been diving was in Cancun. And one of my coolest diving experiences I’ve ever had was when I got to swim with sharks. Lastly, I’m looking forward to this school year and the exciting growth opportunities the district will have. I’m also looking forward to building new relationships with the community.