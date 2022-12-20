The Grinch has been spotted all over Liberty Hill this holiday season, so The Independent decided it was time to catch up with him and find out what his intentions are for our small town. Check out what The Grinch has been up to and how life is going for the green guy.

Why are you residing in Liberty Hill at this time of year?

Liberty Hill has the nicest things. Purple and gold look good on the green trees.

Are you planning on stealing anything from the residents of Liberty Hill on Christmas Eve?

No. I’m a new Grinch. I’m not the old Grinch. I still like to grab things, but I always put them back. Old habits die hard.

How’s Max doing?

Max is doing great. He needs a little more training before I can bring him out to meet the public in Liberty Hill, but soon I’ll bring him around to meet everyone in town.

What’s going on in Whoville these days?

I’m still living on the outskirts of Whoville. Christmas is a buzz in town. There’s lots of noise and traffic at this time of year, so I try to stay to myself.

How is Cindy Lou Who doing? Are you still in contact with her?

Yes, we still talk. It’s been many years since we first met. She’s married with kids now. She’s got Bindy, Mindy and Lindy all there in Whoville. I still see her when I go to town now and then. Her kids love me. I’m like a very colorful teddy bear.

What are you doing for Christmas this year?

Max and I are just hanging out. We are going to drink hot cocoa bombs. Have you ever had a hot cocoa bomb? They are delicious. I especially love The Grinch themed ones. We will probably watch some Hallmark Christmas movies to try to get into the Christmas spirit and see if I can increase the size of my heart some more.

Has your heart continued to grow since the night you stole Christmas?

Yes. It grew three sizes that day, and now my cardiologist says it’s up two more sizes.

Meet the man behind the mask

Liberty Hill resident Jonathan Davis has been called The Grinch by his wife, Amanda Davis, and 9-year-old son, Tyler Davis, for as long as he can remember. So when his wife asked him to dress like The Grinch for the parade at the Liberty Hill Christmas Festival earlier this month, it wasn’t a tough decision for him to make.

“My son and I love Christmas,” Amanda said. “We will start decorating in September sometimes. Calling [Jonathan] The Grinch started as a joke because we are the ones who do all the decorating.”

Jonathan added that when his wife asked him to dress like The Grinch, he was on board right away because he has always had a love for actor Jim Carrey, who played The Grinch in the 2000 remake of the film.

“I was ADHD as a child and I love watching him do his work, because he can harness all that energy he has into something positive,” he said. “I kind of get to do the same thing as The Grinch. I also did theater growing up, and it’s just been a lot of fun.”

Jonathan knows the works of Dr. Suess well. He’s previously acted as Horton in Horton Hears a Who and the Cat in The Cat in the Hat.

When Jonathan is all Grinched up, Amanda goes with him around town to take pictures and videos of people’s reactions. They’ve stopped at several area businesses, local elementary schools and even shown up at a Christmas party or two. The Davises also have plans to visit Dell Children’s Hospital to bring some holiday cheer to the patients there.

“Being this colorful character that makes people happy is a lot of fun,” Jonathan said. “I don’t know how far this will go; it may not go any farther than this season, but I’ll keep doing it if people like it. I might be returning to Liberty Hill next season.”

For more information on Liberty Hill’s own Grinch, visit LH Grinch | Liberty Hill TX | Facebook.