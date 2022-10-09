Candidates for Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2, recently participated in a Q&A interview with The Independent. The interview first appeared in the Oct. 6 edition of Liberty Hill Independent Monthly. Due to space limitations, some questions were omitted in print, but appear here. Candidate responses are unedited.

The race features two candidates with no experience in elected office. The winner in November replaces longtime Judge Edna Staudt, a Republican, who is not seeking re-election.

Sara Groff, a Democrat, currently worked on the staff of State Rep. John Bucy. Republican Angela Williams is a small business owner.

LHI Monthly: What in your past experience do you believe most qualifies you to serve as Justice of the Peace?

GROFF: My experience working in state and local government gives me an understanding of listening to different voices and issues while using the law as a backbone for making decisions. Serving on the Cedar Park Planning and Zoning Commission for five years, two as chair has given me experience in dealing with diverse groups of stakeholders, understanding the issues, and applying city code to the problems before me. It also provided me with practical experience of running efficient and orderly government meetings.

I work for State Rep. John Bucy, which has allowed me to serve my community and build relationships with other levels of government and community leaders. I run all district operations from constituent services to programs, such as our food delivery program, which has delivered over 90,000 pounds of food to seniors in PCT 2 in 2.5 years. In this role, I have helped thousands of constituents navigate state agencies and connected them to local resources such as churches and nonprofits. I came into this position with no framework for operating a district office or any resources identified for either the office or constituents. In my time, I have built a robust and active district office. I will bring this same level of hard work, involvement, and efficiency to this court.

WILLIAMS: I believe a servant leader who conducts themself with integrity epitomizes the most important quality a judge can have. While I have practiced this principle throughout my personal life, whether it was in leadership roles at my church or as a volunteer in my community, it has prepared me well for the Justice of the Peace position. With six children of my own, I learned to empower them through nurturing and disciplining, not just my children but their friends, teammates, and other youth associations. Helping children and youth grow into responsible citizens is a key aspect of a JP of which I have years of experience.

As a small business owner for more than 30 years, I have seen the broad spectrum of changes from paper/print to digital advertising and saw the need of earning two college degrees to help the business grow. But not only has my experience in the business world given me a perspective of understanding the majority of cases that a JP hears, I have taken the time to observe the current JP in the courtroom and in the field. Additionally, I graduated from the Leander Citizens Police Academy, became a certified mentor, and continued interaction with agencies that coordinate with the JP. This is why I am the best and most qualified candidate for Justice of the Peace.

LHI MONTHLY: What, if anything, is needed in the JP Court for it to run more efficiently, more fairly, or be more accessible to residents of all backgrounds and businesses in Precinct 2?

GROFF: I think one positive we saw from Covid was the ability to modernize the court and better serve the folks of Wilco. The court should take full advantage of modern technology. Things like online dockets help everyone to see what is happening in the courtroom on any given day, access to resources on the court’s website, and access to court over Zoom opens the court up to people. So they don’t have to miss an entire day of work to handle business. Ensuring that everything that can legally be done over the internet or email, such as filings, paying fines, and checking the status of cases, is available online increases transparency and access to the court. We should also have all resources accessible in multiple languages. I also think having some staggered hours is helpful for those that might not be able to make court during the regular business day. A JP court needs to meet folks where they are and these are some of the measures I plan to implement to make the court as accessible as possible.

WILLIAMS: The Justice of the Peace is the most accessible court closest to the everyday citizen and is often referred to as the People’s Court. A person can file a small claim or eviction in the Justice of the Peace and represent themselves without hiring a lawyer. Also, if you’re summoned to court, you can represent yourself as well. While sitting in JP court in Precinct 2 over the last year, I’ve witnessed small claims, debt collection, and eviction court proceedings by individuals who prove their cases with evidence. This court is accessible to the residents and business owners within Precinct 2. Most residents have no idea what the Justice of the Peace does and how these services are available to them. After talking with many voters and giving them the information and services on their JP, they are very thankful and more informed on the accessibility of the court.

While observing the truancy cases in the JP 2 courtroom, I noticed many of the parents didn’t speak English. Although the school administrator was translating, I would like to improve and explore our communication process for non-English speaking residents. I would like to make sure all available resources have been explored and made available on our website. When handling juvenile Class C misdemeanors I would like to expound on programs focused on the dangers of fentanyl poisoning.

LHI MONTHLY: Describe an interaction you might have had with the justice system at this level and what you learned that might have influenced your decision to seek the office of JP.

GROFF: I have had two personal interactions with a JP. My husband and I were married in a JP courtroom over 26 years ago. The judge and his staff were amazing and made Ian and I feel so welcome and celebrated. The second interaction was much more recently. My uncle passed away at home in a west Texas county. The Justice of the Peace came out to the house to do the death inquest. Again, the judge was great, respectful and took the time to explain next steps to our family.

By the time my uncle had died, I was already working at the State and had also met a few JPs in Wilco. Speaking with them and working on legislation that impacted the court taught me the scope of the court and influenced my decision to run. I appreciate the breadth of cases the JP court sees and understand how each case is impacting someone’s life. While preparing to run for this office I have spent time in JP courts around the county observing the different types of cases and how the different JP handles them and their court. I have studied the state law that governs the cases JP courts hear and I look forward to serving in this role.

WILLIAMS: The decision to seek the Justice of the Peace office was made with much prayer and consideration for everyone involved. Specifically, I thought about those who put their trust in the person who handles some of the most sensitive circumstances in their life at that time. What was impactful to me personally, was the difference this court makes, and that is why it is called the “People’s Court.” The Justice of the Peace may handle your youth who’ve fallen into difficult situations and looking for a positive outcome (truancy or juvenile Class C misdemeanors), landlord/ tenant concerns, small claims, debt collections, and one of the most sensitive concerns is when your loved ones pass away (inquest).

Many conversations I’ve had with voters start out, “Do you know what the Justice of the Peace does?” In 90% of those conversations, nobody truly knows what the office is responsible for. Most voters are thankful to learn about the Justice of the Peace duties.

More importantly, we should be a well-informed society and understand what our elected officials are required to do and how we as citizens can access these services, if necessary. I am ready to serve you wholeheartedly.

LHI MONTHLY: Identify a leader who you most admire and describe why. What qualities does this person possess or actions has this person taken that you try to apply to your own life as a leader?

GROFF: I really admire State Rep John Bucy and State Rep Terry Wilson. They are both committed to serving the folks of Williamson County and put aside political differences to work with each other on issues that directly impact our neighbors. They took the time to build a relationship based on trust and rooted in respect for each other and the job before them. Without this relationship, they could easily get bogged down in the divisiveness that is happening in politics and government. I genuinely believe that we do not all have to have the same experience, support the same policies, and have the same beliefs to work together as community leaders. The important part is respecting and taking the time to listen to each other. The best elected officials are the ones that put the community first.

I share their belief in putting community first and I work with people across the aisle all the time at both state and local levels to serve our neighbors. I’ve taken the time to build relationships with leaders across not only PCT 2, but all of Wilco in order to ensure that I can serve our community in the best way. As the next JP, I can assure you that not only I, but also my staff, will always take a community first approach.

WILLIAMS: Susan B. Anthony was a pioneer in the women’s suffrage movement as well as an American civil rights leader who fought for rights for African Americans. She was raised in the Quaker tradition and believed that everyone was equal under God. At the age of three, she learned to read and write. After finishing her education, she took a position at a Quaker seminary in New Rochelle, NY in 1839. It comes as no surprise Anthony was known as a trailblazer everywhere she went. When denied the right to speak at a temperance meeting in Albany in 1852, Anthony organized and became the president of the Woman’s New York State Temperance Society. She addressed the National Women’s Rights Convention in 1854 and urged more petition campaigns.

As a final tribute to Susan B. Anthony, the Nineteenth Amendment was named the Susan B. Anthony Amendment. It was ratified in 1920. Throughout her life, Susan B. Anthony demonstrated tenacity and perseverance for equal rights for ALL individuals. I want to emulate her desire for justice for ALL as inalienable rights of our Constitution and to serve the people of Williamson County as a fair, unbiased, and independent judge who stands for everyone.

LHI MONTHLY: How can JP courts make a difference in the community?

GROFF: There are many ways the JP courts can make a difference in the community. In Wilco, I think one of the most important ways is by completing death inquests in a professional and timely manner. Wilco does not have a medical examiner, so the task falls on JPs. Families are unable to file for any benefits without a final death certificate. The JP court needs to be able to process death inquests quickly and inform the grieving family of clear expectations and next steps.

Another area where the court can play a significant role is in juvenile misdemeanor and truancy cases. We need to investigate and implement novel ways to deal with truancy that aren’t telling the student to attend school or fining the parents. Working closely with the school districts and counselors is paramount in dealing with truancy cases. We all know how vital finishing high school is to one’s future, and we need to be able to address the issues that cause truancy. Concerning class C misdemeanors, I would like to continue the teen court program, which allows minors to learn about the court system. Demystifying the judicial process for folks, regardless of age, is something I will strive to do because it benefits all to have an informed citizenry.

WILLIAMS: JP courts can make a difference in the community by engaging with compassion and concern when interacting with various individuals that come through the court doors as well as those out in the community. Such as juveniles who have committed some type of Class C misdemeanor or students who have been truant and sent to court. I plan to continue Teen Court, which is a valuable program for our youth, community, and future. This program provides a very unique opportunity and takes in two groups of juveniles: 1) those willing to participate in teen court to learn the valuable role of our court system and 2) those that have committed some type of Class C misdemeanor. As well as provide mentor programs that help our youth overcome difficult situations and have hope for a successful future.

Also, JPs handle some of the most sensitive concerns in our community when conducting an inquest. I’ve been on many ride-along inquests over the last year and I am prepared to handle these situations with professionalism, compassion, and concern. In cases of animal cruelty situations, I will protect our community pets and make sure they are well taken care of. JP’s make a difference in the community with a servant's heart that serves people with dedication, integrity, and impartiality.

LHI MONTHLY: How much influence will your political party affiliation and political activism have on the decisions you are called on to make if elected? Please explain.

GROFF: There are two areas where my political party affiliation will have an impact on the decisions I make running the administrative side of the Justice Court. One is that I will restore the court to the full constitutional authority under the law. I believe people’s constitutional rights, such as the right to marry, should not be denied. Judges should not allow personal biases to enter their courtroom.

I believe people should not have to interact with the court system without access to legal resources. The government should not have the upper hand in court. Decisions made in a JP court can have long-term ramifications and people need to understand what they are entering into. Bringing free or low-cost legal resources to Wilco is something that I will work on as a Judge. In the meantime, I will ensure that all resources the court has available will be online and in the office available to all who might need it.

My political activism has centered around non-partisan issues, such as voting, government transparency, and public engagement. I have worked hard to increase participation at the voting box and at the Capitol. Spending time educating folks on how ideas become laws, how the public can interact with lawmakers and how important it is to vote. I will take these same ideals to the court with me.

WILLIAMS: Our judicial positions do run under a political party affiliation and I've been having this conversation with voters out in the community. While I am running as the Republican candidate for the Justice of the Peace, my true identity is more than a political party. I am a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, friend and most importantly a community engager. Throughout my life, I've volunteered in various capacities where political affiliations were never mentioned one time. We should be able to have conversations with all groups of individuals and not be judged on political parties.

As your next Justice of the Peace, I will not allow political party affiliations to control decisions made on the bench when rendering judgment. Judges should not legislate from the bench, they should interpret and uphold the law as written A good judge should be fair, unbiased, and independent. They should properly consider every case on its own facts and applicable laws. A judge's temperament and how they treat people in the courtroom are way more important than partisan leanings. Judges in the State of Texas are elected by the people to serve the people. If elected as your next Justice of the Peace, I will be fair, unbiased, compassionate and independent from any political party affiliation.