Candidates for Williamson County Commissioner recently participated in a Q&A interview with The Independent. The interview first appeared in the Oct. 6 edition of Liberty Hill Independent Monthly. Due to space limitations, some questions were omitted in print, but appear here. Candidate responses are unedited.

In the race for Precinct 2 Commissioner, longtime incumbent Cynthia Long is challenged by Brigid Lester. Long is a Republication from Cedar Park who has served on the Court since 2007. Lester, a Democrat also from Cedar Park, has a background in leadership in the US military.

LHI MONTHLY: In your view, is the Commissioners Court doing enough to address the infrastructure needs of our growing community? If yes, provide some examples from the recently adopted budget as to how Liberty Hill will benefit directly. If no, explain what you believe should have been done.

LESTER: Definitely NOT. LH is growing and infrastructure is not keeping pace. Maintenance of existing roads has been ignored in favor of lucrative contracts for new roads. Broadband coverage in LH is among the worst and clean air is completely left to TCEQ without county direction. Water addressed in #6.

LONG: There are numerous County provided services that residents of Liberty Hill and the greater Liberty Hill area utilize and access; including but not limited to EMS/ambulance service, law enforcement, first responder emergency radio system, 911 call taking and dispatch, the judicial system, county roads, county parks and more. Law enforcement and the judicial system compromise the vast majority of the County personnel budget. In the recently passed budget; law enforcement officers received a substantial pay increase, an additional ambulance was put into service, two new courts were funded, funding for county road maintenance was increased, and funding was increased for security of the emergency radio systems. These are some of the important functions that received increases in funding in the recently adopted budget. These funding increases and improvements will have a positive impact on people who call the Liberty Hill area home.

LHI MONTHLY: How much influence will your political party affiliation have on the decisions you are called on to make if elected to the Court? Please explain.

LESTER: None! As you have seen on my political signs, “Political parties should have nothing to do with county politics.” My campaign color of purple verifies this commitment. My credentials for this office are education, coupled with a lifetime of selfless service and leadership.

LONG: As Commissioner, I represent everyone in Precinct 2 regardless of political party affiliation. I make decisions based upon the best information available and what I believe is best for the county and its citizens. My values help shape who I am and also guide my decisions. I am a fiscal and social conservative who believes in faith, family, and freedom. I always remember that every penny the County spends comes from a taxpayer’s pocket.

LHI MONTHLY: Water availability is a major concern among Liberty Hill residents. As commissioner, what role can you play in making sure there is enough water for residents and businesses in the future? Are you for or against Williamson County creating a groundwater conservation district, and why or why not?

LESTER: I have already gone on record - want to establish a GCD. Uncontrolled water use is draining the Trinity Aquifer. Our residents’ wells are going dry and the city’s water source is at risk. It is disgraceful the way some say there is nothing the court can do. Once elected, I’ll show you what we can do.

LONG: It is important for Liberty Hill Independent readers to understand that county government in Texas has no authority to regulate or provide water. The State has granted cities, municipal utility districts, river authorities, ground water districts, etc. (not counties) the ability to provide and/or regulate the use of water. I am keenly aware of the importance of water to a growing community. Because I have developed relationships with decision makers in the water arena, I have been able to work with cities, MUD’s, special water districts and others to be at the table when they are planning for our water future. This year, the Commissioner’s Court voted to allocate $70 million dollars of federal ARPA funding for water infrastructure for entities who do provide water to our citizens, including $4 million for the City of Liberty Hill. Additionally, I am listening to constituents in the Liberty Hill area who believe a ground water district should be formed or entered into to address the growing demand on ground water. In forming an opinion, I must weigh the impacts on everyone in a potential ground water district.

LHI MONTHLY: Liberty Hill’s rapid growth has created much more traffic and congestion on county roads in recent years. As commissioner, what will you do to ensure county roads can handle the increased traffic, while also providing safe intersections?

LESTER: The current court ignores the safety of existing roads, leaving county roads dangerous. They site new roads through homesteads and ranches. New roads are needed, but plans must involve community input. Residents provided a viable solution for the I2 corridor and the court simply ignored them.

LONG: The roadway system in the Liberty Hill area is a mixture of State roads (29, 183, 1869), county roads, and city roads. Even though 29, 183 and 1869 are the State’s responsibility, I have led county funded safety initiatives on those roadways which included center turn lanes and traffic signals. Some of the recent County funded improvements to County roads in the Liberty Hill area are as follows: the second phase of improvements to CR 200 is nearing completion, Seward Junction Loop south was completed, planning is underway for safety improvements to CR 201, an engineering firm was just hired to redesign and expand Seward Junction Loop on the north side of SH 29. Construction will begin next year on the widening of Ronald Reagan north of SH29 as well as the middle section of the Liberty Hill bypass from 1869 to Bagdad Road, and the widening of Bagdad Road from the Liberty Hill city limits to CR 281. Additionally, the County’s long-range planning and preservation of right-of-way is what has allowed the much needed Phase 3 of 183A to be started. I continue to work with the City and the State to plan for near term safety improvements at key intersections as well as plan for the future. Planning in the past has made the current improvements possible. I will continue to focus on improving existing county roadways, constructing new ones when needed and planning for the future.

LHI MONTHLY: The unprecedented growth of the Liberty Hill area in recent years has created multiple challenges for residents within the city limits and within the ETJ. In your view, what is the most significant among those, and as commissioner, how can you impact that?

LESTER: The overarching issue is SAFETY, without that, nothing else matters. Our first responders have been mistreated and, in effect, defunded. The Sheriff’s Dept is the primary law enforcement in the ETJ, which is 95% of Liberty Hill. I will fight for a budget that pays and resources the SO appropriately.

LONG: The growth we are experiencing in Liberty Hill, Williamson County and much of Central Texas is record breaking. There are several challenges that growth brings. First is the increases in student population at our schools, creating a demand for new schools. Second, the increased number of cars on our roadways. Third, the demand on our existing water supply. As Commissioner, I have focused on improving existing county roadways, constructing new ones when needed and planning for future ones. Additionally, I have worked closely with Liberty Hill ISD to plan for the roadway infrastructure around future school locations. Addressing the current and future water supply, while not a county function, is an issue that the growth and the drought has brought to the forefront.

LHI MONTHLY: In some cases, the interests and concerns of Liberty Hill area residents and businesses may not be in the best interests of all of Precinct 2 or the County as a whole. How would you deal with a situation under such circumstances?

LESTER: I have spent my life in leadership positons making these tough decisions. The first thing I will do is LISTEN and be available to discuss issues. Once residents understand the big picture and that decisions are being made for the greater good, you usually get buy-in.

LONG: It is important for the Commissioner to know the distinct and different needs for the different parts of the precinct, which I do. What I have learned as I have listened to constituents across the precinct is we have some common concerns: Public safety, border security and the economy. These are top priorities of many residents these days. I have addressed the first one by prioritizing public safety and voting to fully fund law enforcement, corrections officers, EMS, and 911 call takers/dispatchers. When it comes to addressing the economy and spending, I have led the charge on the Commissioner’s Court to increase the residential homestead property tax exemptions. The exemption increases, coupled with a reduced tax rate, resulted in residential homeowners seeing a lower county property tax bill the last two years. These initiatives benefit everyone in Liberty Hill and the county.

LHI MONTHLY: When it comes to making decisions that generally impact only one community in the precinct, should the designated Commissioner be the deciding voice on whether the matter reaches the Commissioners Court? Why or why not?

LESTER: I think that is a great idea. Once elected I will represent the entire county, but my priority needs to be Pct 2. I think the local commissioner should have the final say on whether it makes the agenda, not on whether the measure passes.

LONG: Every County in Texas has four county commissioners and a county judge. In our representative democracy, each commissioner is elected by the voters in their precinct to represent them on the Commissioners Court and the county judge is elected county wide. In Williamson County, each Commissioner focuses on their precinct related projects and issues and when a vote of the Commissioner’s Court is required, the respective commissioner places the item on the agenda.