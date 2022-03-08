Mayor Liz Branigan has been an active member of the Liberty

Hill community for decades. She’s served on the Parks & Recreation Board, held three terms on the Liberty Hill City Council, and even played for the Liberty Hill Angels community baseball league in the 1980s. Branigan has been serving as Mayor since November 2020, and during that time, has faced a lot of challenges, from a broken previous administration to unprecedented growth across the city.

LHI Monthly: How long have you been a LH resident, and what brought you here?

LIZ: I’ve been in Liberty Hill since the 1970s. I came here from Leander with my family to the Liberty Hill International Sculpture Symposium. We had a friend who talked my late husband into working for Meridell Achievement Center, which was a boys’ ranch at the time, and so we stayed. We were attracted to the atmosphere. I stayed home while he worked. I enjoyed the beautiful, natural setting, and the community cohesiveness and positive community spirit were even evident back then. I was so impressed with the local community bringing meals to the sculptors at the symposium as they worked. I decided this is where I needed to be.

LHI Monthly: Has change and fast growth been good for our city?

LIZ: I think growth is inevitable. It’s our role as a city government to step in and try to shape this growth as much as possible. I am working to the best of my ability with the planning department to update our comprehensive plan. I’d like to host town halls and get input from our citizens as we update

that plan.

Our biggest challenge is avoiding a boom town mentality. The future city limits of Liberty Hill are surely going to be much larger. I want to foster an environment that is nurturing to businesses and citizens. We’ve tried to separate the two in the past, and it’s been a terrible failure. We can’t ignore the needs of our citizens or our businesses. We need to balance those two extremes.

LHI Monthly: What do you believe are Liberty Hill’s biggest strengths? Biggest challenges?

LIZ: Our strength is our cohesiveness. We also have a streak of creativity that I think sets us apart from surrounding cities. We have a high quality of artistic endeavors.

As for challenges, we are facing a conundrum with housing. We need a variety of housing for a variety of markets. I don’t like the term “workforce housing.” I want the workforce to be housed in whatever housing of their choice, so the city needs to grow in a manner that offers a variety of choices. Affordable should have a newer and deeper meaning. We should be able to provide a wide range of quality accommodations. As we grow, I also want to encourage leaving room for things like churches, daycares and dog parks.

LHI Monthly: What did you think was important to accomplish during your first term that you haven’t been successful at? And why weren’t you able to reach that goal?

LIZ: The first thing I wanted to do was to rewrite our comprehensive plan to accommodate quality growth. I think we are working toward that but have not been able to bring that into any sort of realistic time frame.

Running a city is like sailing a ship. If it’s a large ship, it requires time and effort to turn it around. Turning Liberty Hill around as much as it’s needed takes a lot of time and effort.

LHI Monthly: During your first year as mayor, you struggled with a previous council that was largely still under the influence of Rick Hall. Some members of city staff were also still loyal to him. You were mostly outnumbered on council and some staff members remained uncooperative. What did you learn from that experience?

LIZ: Yes, at that time, the city council was Mr. Hall’s and the city staff was Mr. Hall’s. That’s because Mr. Hall’s administration fired everybody that was there previously. We had almost no holdover.

The first place I went where I had an unsupportive administration was when I walked through the doors of City Hall for the first time. The staff and prior council were all shocked that I was there, but I had conducted a successful political campaign. They were happy with where they were and didn’t want to see any change. That’s been a challenge for me. I had to do a lot of talking to get a new council that’s on board with moving the City in a more citizen-focused direction. We have been fortunate in our new council with all of the forward thinking as opposed to what we had before, which was dedicated to no change at all.

As for the staff, we’ve hired for the first time a human resources director, and he is going to help in recruiting and repopulating City Hall. It’s been empty for way too long. We are going to repopulate it with the best and most creative people we can find. I have really missed the supportive and creative atmosphere that we had a couple of administrations ago.

LHI Monthly: What are you most proud of during your tenure as Mayor?

LIZ: We were talking about turning the momentum of the city, and I feel that it has turned. That is my most proud accomplishment. And last but not least, for 10 years citizens came to City Council meetings asking for a community swimming pool and it’s finally going in this year. I’m proud of that, too.

LHI Monthly: You recently allocated your Mayor’s stipend of $40,000 to the Liberty Hill Youth League. Why was that important to you?

LIZ: I chose to not accept the stipend as part of my campaign. I was running against an administration that was self-serving, and I wanted to be in contrast with that. I asked the previous council early on about donating the money, but they refused to let me do it. Now with this council, they allowed me to donate it to the organization of my choice. I grew up playing baseball in the park with my friends, and I’ve had my wish in the days of the past, we would have had a softball team. I wanted to use this money as an opportunity to make baseball accessible to the girls and boys of our community. That’s one of the finer gifts I could give.

LHI Monthly:Do you plan on running for re-election? Why or why not?

LIZ: I am running for re-election. I’m old enough to retire but I’m strong enough to still be able to function in this role. I like a number of people, but I don’t see any of them stepping up to lead the city. I want to keep us moving in a forward direction.

LHI Monthly: What do you believe will be the most important issue facing the council in the next few years, and what should candidates for office be talking about during the upcoming election cycle?

LIZ: They should be talking about growth management and prosperity, and how we are going to grow and create prosperity at the same time. We also have many things we need to build and only so much money to build with, so we need help with arranging priorities. I also think transportation and improving our traffic flow is a big deal that will require a lot of hard thinking.