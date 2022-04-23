During this time of fast growth, the race for Mayor could be critical as Liberty Hill voters decide the future of the community. Incumbent Liz Branigan is seeking a second term and is being challenged by Che Lankford. There are stark differences between the candidates, from professional work experience and public service, to their visions for Liberty Hill.

Mayor Liz Branigan

Mayor Liz Branigan has a vision for downtown Liberty Hill that includes walkability, natural spaces, a variety of housing options for multi-generational families, and a sense of community that brings people together.

“Liberty Hill is a place where a person can live a life that is complete, and I believe if we offer these types of things, it would promote community and people would want to get to know each other better,” she said.

She feels that over the last couple of years, she’s taken steps in that direction, but that she has more work to do.

“The things we set out to accomplish in my first term—we are only halfway there,” she said. “So much of our city government is in a position where we have tentatively turned toward the right, and I think this administration is the one to continue with what we’ve started because in the blink of an eye it could all change.”

Branigan said since she became mayor, the City has begun to untangle its “financial web,” has hired competent and qualified employees, and is poised to gather community input as the City begins to rewrite its comprehensive plan.

“The past administration planned to rewrite the plan in house, but we will be reaching out to the community to hold several public events, because this is our city, not my city.”

Branigan said she also has a lot more to do when it comes to creating a new transportation plan for the City, which will include at least two roundabouts downtown to improve traffic flow, looking into public transportation options, improving the network of roads and increasing walkability downtown.

City finances will also be on her radar.

“We can’t throw money around,” she said. “We need to use it wisely to improve the city and possibly come to a point where we can, with efficiency, save some money and be able to drop our taxes.”

She added that in the absence of a qualified staff, the City has used a lot of money to hire contract employees to help get the work done.

“That’s not the best way to do things,” she said. “We wasted money by not having our own competent staff. In addition, very many staff was underpaid, like our water and wastewater workers and our police, while other positions were making 125 percent of the average for their position. We will remedy that.”

Before becoming mayor, Branigan spent three terms on City Council beginning in 2012.

“After I had been on Council for so long and saw the progress we had worked toward, I saw that progress being eroded by the previous administration, and I decided somebody needed to at least stand up, so I ran. Following that, we’ve assembled a council that works tirelessly to improve the city. It’s the very best thing I’ve done.”

Branigan said if reelected, she plans on taking a small stipend from the annual salary to cover expenses such as gas but plans on donating any excess to a worthy organization within the City. During this term, she donated her salary to the Liberty Hill Youth League for the purpose of building needed ball fields.

Branigan has lived in Liberty Hill since the 1970s and is a retired nurse who spent 30 years in the profession. She enjoys gardening, animals, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is also a fan of baseball, art and pottery.

Che Lankford

Che Lankford wants to see Liberty Hill grow with purpose. If she’s elected mayor, that’s her vision for the future.

“I want us to be able to accommodate the growth that’s coming, but I also want to maintain the reason everybody comes to Liberty Hill, which is for our schools and our amazing education system, and for that small town, local feeling,” she said.

She plans to do this through establishing better infrastructure city wide, working alongside the school board to make sure the growth is working well for the school district, and making good relationships with members of the Council.

“It’s not about how we may feel personally, it’s a professional matter,” she said. “I want to have a sense of respect and professional communication and be on same page and have the same goals for Liberty Hill. I also want to have transparency with all the department heads and the community, so people know what’s going on with the City at all times.”

Lankford added that the high employee turnover has been concerning to her, because City employees shouldn’t constantly feel like their job is on the line.

“I would like to be able to see City Hall fully staffed and see these people have a sense of comfort coming into the City,” she said. “I want them to be accountable for their job and do it correctly, not be hated for it and feel they are a part of this community. I want people to feel like town is a comfort, like it is for me.”

Lankford expects the City’s rapid growth to be the biggest challenge she would face if elected, particularly when it comes to traffic.

“Right now we are a funnel from the Hill Country into the city, and I want us to make Liberty Hill a safer place for residents by working with TXDOT and [Williamson] County to figure out alternative routes,” she said. “I want to make Liberty Hill commutable and not something people dread going through. Right now traffic is the biggest issue everyone has, so I want to make that a priority.”

Lankford said she decided to run for mayor because she felt somebody needed to run who has a passion for the City that is based on love for the community.

“I feel like I can make a difference. If you want something to be a certain way, you make it happen, you don’t complain,” she said. “Just take action. I want to see this town set up for success. I’m ready to step out of that sole mom role and follow my career. I know I am young, and some people may think that is a disadvantage, but I think it’s a strength. I know a lot of people, but there are a lot of new people I haven’t met. I’m excited to meet and talk with all the walks of life in Liberty Hill.”

Lankford has served on several local boards, including the PTO at Liberty Hill Elementary, the Community Resource Center’s board, and various youth league boards. Additionally, Lankford’s husband, Gram Lankford, previously served on the City Council in 2019, but she said his previous role does not affect anything she would do.

“I don’t identify myself by my husband,” Lankford said. “Any decisions he made or didn’t make wouldn’t affect anything that I do. I answer to myself and to the people of Liberty Hill.”

Lankford said she will accept the annual salary if elected because she has young children who she will put in daycare to fulfill her mayoral duties. She plans on giving as much time as she can to the role if elected.

“I love shopping local, so my salary would go directly back into Liberty Hill,” she said. “It will touch every aspect of Liberty Hill.”

Lankford grew up in Liberty Hill and graduated from Liberty Hill High School. She is currently a stay-at-home mom to her four children, the youngest is six months old. She enjoys spending time with her family, crafting and doing art projects and helping to coach her children in their various sports.

Read more about the candidates in a Liberty Hill Independent Q&A.

Election Day is May 7, and early voting will take place April 25 to May 3.