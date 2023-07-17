River Ranch County Park, located at 194 Reveille Way in Liberty Hill, will open to the public on Saturday, July 22, with special events to celebrate opening weekend. The park is comprised of 1,354 acres of meadowlands, woodlands, hills and escarpments, providing hill country vistas between Leander and Liberty Hill.
The public is invited to opening weekend on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Various special activities will be available, including food trucks and other food and refreshment vendors, plant giveaways compliments of the Williamson County Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas, and guided horse rides on a first-come, first-serve basis in the mornings starting at 8:30 a.m. Additionally, the Sun City Hiking Club, Master Naturalist and the River Ranch County Park Friends group will be available with information about Williamson County’s newest park.
As part of the county’s 175th birthday celebration, on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Williamson Museum will be at the park’s interpretive center providing pioneer activities such as butter churning, wash day chores, pioneer camp, dipping candles, a paper seed craft, and information on cedar choppers.
The park includes a playground, pavilions and opportunities to camp, hike, bike, ride horses and nature watch. The park also includes an approximately 4,800 square foot interpretive center. Hands-on exhibits will be added to the interpretive center in the near future where visitors can learn about the natural, cultural and historic resources that make the park special.
River Ranch County Park will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with gates to incoming traffic closing at 9 p.m. The day-use fee for River Ranch County Park is $4 for adults. Children ages 12 and under are free, while adults ages 65 and older are $2. To view fees for tent campsites, RV campsites and more, visit www.wilcotx.gov/parks.