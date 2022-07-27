A large group of Liberty Hill residents are upset about a proposed rock crushing business that wants to locate on County Road 284.

From air quality concerns to worry over their wells drying up from the business’ use, this group of citizens has been far from silent when it comes to their fears. CR 284 resident Jacque Frame is leading the charge for her neighbors regarding the proposed business, which applied in May for an air quality permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“With the air permit, there is little to no regulation on any of it,” Frame said. “They can say, ‘Yes, we plan on abiding by the rules,’ but there is no one making sure there is compliance. There are no checks and balances. There should be an actual genuine concern for air quality. Silica is in limestone, and that is carcinogenic. The air quality issue on this is huge.”

The company, Wilco Aggregates, LLC, is owned by Harold Chapman, who operates similar facilities in Jarrell and Florence. At the Jarrell plant, crushed rock is used to build roads and for bedding underground water and sewer lines primarily in Eastern Williamson County. Chapman said the Jarrell plant averages 400 tons of crushed stone an hour, and it operates nine hours a day, five days a week. Chapman said due to transportation costs, the crushed rock from his Jarrell plant is not economically feasible to be sold in Liberty Hill.

“The current and projected growth in the Liberty Hill area creates an opportunity for a rock crushing facility to be constructed in western Williamson County; however, much of the rock around Liberty Hill is too soft to be approved for state approved road base or the gravel required to bed underground utilities,” he said. “The proposed site has a belt of exposed rock that meets state requirements.”

Frame has created a Facebook page, called Protecting Liberty Hill’s Aquifer, which hundreds of locals have joined, and she has also spearheaded a group called Williamson County Aquifer Protection, or WilCAP.

On July 28, she will be speaking at a “town hall” style meeting that will not only address concerns over the rock crushing facility, but many other concerns affecting area residents, such as the proposed I-2 Corridor, the Exfluor chemical plant, water shortage concerns, Williamson County leadership, and more. That meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Lone Star Oaks, 3354 CR 236 in Liberty Hill.

“Rock quarries in Williamson County are one of the most unregulated industries,” Frame said. “We know they are necessary for infrastructure, and also understand that they want to build here because Liberty Hill is going to have a boom and it won’t be as expensive as if they had to truck the rock in, but we are already overusing the capability of the Trinity Aquifer. [Area landowners] have all already had to drop pumps lower.”

Frame is also frustrated because she said the TCEQ does not enforce Priority Groundwater Management Area (PGMA) laws in Williamson County.

According to the TCEQ, a PGMA is an area designated and delineated by TCEQ that is experiencing, or is expected to experience within 50 years, critical groundwater problems including shortages of surface water or groundwater, land subsidence resulting from groundwater withdrawal, or contamination of groundwater supplies. Per the TCEQ, Williamson County has been determined not to be a PGMA.

Another CR 284 resident, Steven Anderson, has similar concerns.

“If they are going to lower the aquifer by 50,000 gallons per day, of course I’m concerned,” he said. “I have a well that’s already 1,000 feet deep and have had it for many years. if the aquifer level drops, people, including me, are going to have to dig their wells deeper or abandon their property because the value will go to zero.”

Frame said she heard of an investor group that purchased about 200 acres just down the road on CR 284 and did a test well to see if there was enough water to support a 60-home subdivision.

“The test well failed,” she said. “They were not allowed to put 60 homes on that land because there was insufficient water. Yet we’re allowing this facility to go in?”

“A rock facility going in is a huge thing,” Frame added, referring to a hydrogeological impact study done on a quarry in nearby Florence, and the affects that it had on the land and water in that area. “Part of why it plays such a larger role is because we are talking about actual geological structural change in the ground. It’s not just going to affect those who live nearby.”

Frame said the most worrisome thing about that study was that it showed how quickly the drawdown would be for private citizens’ wells if a rock quarry operated in the area. Other area rock crushing businesses and quarries have been stopped from the sheer amount of people protesting, Frame said, which is what she is hoping happens in Liberty Hill.

“We are piling our money together,” Frame said of the WilCAP group, which has raised just over $2,400 so far. “We have a GoFundMe set up for anybody who wants to pitch in. If we are able to do a hydrogeological study and retain a lawyer to help us find legislation between now and the time the company starts operations, we can regulate their use. If they are able to get their permits and get functioning before then, I believe there is no measure of strength that could fight them.”

Frame said her biggest concern is that this is what will happen, and Wilco Aggregrates will “become a tyrant in the area.”

“If we don’t delay them, we don’t have a chance of ever having regulations over this specific quarry,” she said. “They can literally suck our ground dry and then move on and leave once it’s dry. They don’t care because they don’t own the land. They are just leasing it.”

Additionally, Frame said in the last few years, Wilco Aggregates has had four infractions for air quality at their [Jarrell] location.

“They clearly have a record of not playing by the rules,” Frame said.

The Independent found four cases of air quality complaints through the TCEQ since early 2020. Those complaints were all for “dust from activity at the facility affecting nearby properties,” but they have all been resolved, according to the TCEQ.

Chapman said there is a lot of misinformation spreading about the proposed facility.

“The landowner actually just turned down a very lucrative offer,” Chapman said. “A developer wanted to put a 1,000-lot housing development in that could potentially hold 2,000 homes. That would drain more water per day than I’ll use in a day.”

The land, called Armadillo Ranch, is a more than 2,000-acre ranch off County Road 284 in Liberty Hill and is owned by the Youngquist family.

“The landowner really cares about the property,” Chapman said. “It’s been in his family since the 1970s and he doesn’t want to split it up into a housing development. That’s why he decided to lease some of his land to us. The money we pay him will go into a fund created for the purpose of ranch maintenance.”

There is a rock cutting quarry on the site that began operations in the 1940s, said Chapman. To begin new quarrying operations, the land requires remediation. Chapman said the scars from the previous quarrying operations were there prior to the Youngquist’s purchase of the land in the early 1970s.

“There are holes in the ground and huge blocks laying everywhere—it’s kind of a mess,” he said. “We are going to come in and clean all that up.”

He added that the land has large holes and sheer drop offs from the previous owner as well, and his goal is to remediate those areas. He plans on slanting the drop offs so they aren’t as extreme, making them usable for ponds, and said his company will also leave the land better than they found it, allowing plant life to grow where it currently doesn’t because of the health of the soil.

The previous quarrying business also left a lot of leftover blocks of limestone. Chapman plans on cleaning up all of that by crushing it first, adding that he won’t need to start blasting rock until one to two years into his lease. After that, he said plans are to blast monthly.

Chapman said his facility intends to use 50,000 gallons of water per day, primarily for dust control. There is some water on the property in the existing quarry, which Chapman said he will utilize first before using any well water. One well will be drilled to augment that supply during extended dry periods, he said.

“The area of the ranch that they have agreed to let me quarry is less than 150 acres, and primarily encompasses the existing footprint of land that has been quarried,” Chapman said. “They have insisted on a short-term lease of seven and a half years. They have set limitations on the depth of quarrying operations, the hours of operation and have presented a land remediation plan which I am obligated to observe. They are concerned about dust and water use. In short, they love the land [and] I will be under a microscope by the family that far exceeds oversight of the TCEQ.”

Chapman added that the machinery he will use to crush rocks will be connected to existing electric lines and the closest home to the existing quarry operation is the landowner’s home. The area where he will stockpile and process the crushed rock will not exceed five acres.

“My equipment will not be mobile; it will be fixed in place for the duration of operations,” he said. “I will be required by the lease to operate one small area of the quarry at a time and remediation will take place in each of those small areas before moving on to the next. There won’t be a large, exposed pit at any time.”

Chapman anticipates that the Liberty Hill facility would produce a maximum of 500 tons an hour, for a maximum of nine hours a day five days a week.

The air quality permit is the first one Chapman’s company has applied for. He will also need to acquire a rock crushing permit and a water permit from TCEQ, but said he is holding off on applying for those until the air quality permit is approved because each permit costs thousands of dollars.

“There is not a [water] permit application [submitted] yet,” Chapman said. “It’s a $50,000 process and they recommended we wait until we know we’re going to get a crushing permit to not waste the money.”

Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long said she is aware of the requested air permit and has heard from several citizens about their concerns over the rock crushing business, adding that she’s been telling them all to submit their comments to TCEQ.

“I’ve been actively advocating on behalf of concerned residents,” she said. “I also reached out to [State] Sen. [Charles] Schwertner’s office to work with them on getting a public meeting request with TCEQ, which we have requested.”

Long added that the requested permit is largely a state issue, meaning there’s not a lot she can do from the county perspective.

“The state legislature gives us very little authority,” she said. “These kinds of entities don’t need permits from the county—they need permits from the state. The challenge is getting legislation passed to protect both the business’ interests and the residents’ interests.”

Long said she is concerned about the same things the residents are, like the water depletion and the air quality.

“I’m concerned about the potential impact on the water supply, wells, damages to road, air quality and all the dust these things kick off,” she said. “It’s kind of a catch-22 because all the growth in the area and individuals moving here are driving the demand for these kinds of operations. We are a victim of our own success.”

The TCEQ is required to notify individuals who provide comments about the date and time of the public hearing. Long is encouraging people to submit comments so they’ll be on list for the public meeting and can come and voice their concerns. As of July 27, the TCEQ had received a total of 227 comments, 21 hearing requests and 27 public meeting requests.

To submit a comment, visit TCEQ here. For more information on WilCAP, visit their website or Facebook.