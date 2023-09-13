When the Solar Panthers of Liberty Hill took to the track at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth in mid-July, it was the culmination of nine months of planning, design and construction by a dedicated team of Purple-and-Gold technicians.

The fruits of their labor was a four-passenger, solar-powered car that competed in the 2023 Solar Car Challenge – an annual event that attracts teams from across America to match wits with a variety of vehicles using sunshine for fuel.

In all, 20 Liberty Hill High School students took part in the process and the results were quite remarkable, said LHHS physics teacher and sponsor Michael McGregor.

“I’m really pleased with the finished product and how it came out,” he said. “What you have to remember is these kids weren’t trained professionals – they had to learn all these concepts first before they could apply them, so to accomplish what they were able to do was outstanding.”

According to McGregor, four-passenger vehicles are a rarity in the competition due to the added complexity of designing and constructing such a large vehicle, but the students themselves would have it no other way.

“When they decided they wanted to build a four-passenger car, I was bit concerned,” said McGregor. “But the main reason they wanted one was so four of them could be together and experience driving it at the same time.”

Of course, this went against the conventional wisdom of the contest, he said.

“Most teams are trying to build as small and as light of a car as they can to make it more efficient,” said McGregor. “Here we were building this big, bulky, heavy vehicle, but it ended up being very efficient – I’ve never seen another car like it all the years I’ve been going to the competition.”

The car featured large solar panels on the hood, roof and rear of the vehicle in order to soak up as much of the sun as possible.

“Our panels have a 22 percent efficiency rating,” said McGregor. “Which means if you take 100 percent of the power the sun provides, that’s how much is actually converted to fuel the battery.”

Valuable lessons learned

Senior Ryan Benson was a team member and believes participation in the competition will help propel him to a career in aerospace engineering, he said.

“This has provided me with knowledge in areas on the mechanical side of things,” said Benson. “For example, I was already good with electronics, but before now I didn’t know how to weld, make cuts or take measurements and I’ve been learning a lot about how everything else in a car works.”

Benson said this is the most gratifying part of the process for him.

“Mr. McGregor has a lot of know-how and knowledge,” he said. “But we have to make our own decisions and research things on our own. For me, that’s the best part – problem solving and the process of finding answers.”

McGregor said this was perhaps the most valuable aspect of the overall experience for his students.

“They learned about needed the resilience to identify a problem, then come up with a solution,” he said. “So, it was all about problem-solving, which can help in all aspects of everyday life.”

Making it all work

Parts for the vehicle were mostly scavenged from salvage yards, with each trip akin to a treasure hunt in which one never knows when the perfect component for the job will be uncovered.

“We found seats from a Honda Civic,” said McGregor. “The wheels we decided on aren’t full-size, but donut spares – the front wheels are from a Nissan Sentra, which are more narrow and create less road resistance and the rear wheels from a Ford Focus, which are larger and can support more weight in the back of the car, where the motors are.”

Vehicles – which are required to maintain a minimum speed of 20 miles-per-hour during the competition – must pass an exhaustive inspection before the event to make sure specifications are met and only then will they be allowed to compete.

Once the car hit the track in Fort Worth, it reached a maximum speed of 48 miles-per-hour – quite remarkable for one of its size – and was able to maintain a speed of 23 MPH on a recent road trip west on Highway 29 to Lake Buchanan – powered by its 6,000-watt motor, which cranks out eight horsepower from its lithium-ion phosphate battery.

Now that the car has been built, it can be entered into future competitions, so all there is left is to add modifications in various areas, said McGregor.

“Mostly with the electronics,” he said. “For example, we installed a dashboard in the back seat so we can mount gauges for the rear passengers to monitor functions of the car like battery level. But we’re also thinking about replacing the chain drive we currently have with a belt because it’s quieter and more durable.”

Down the road

As the Solar Panthers move forward on fine-tuning their creation, McGregor said the team must always remain vigilant when considering making changes to the blueprint.

“I used to work in construction and a buddy of mine had a saying,” said McGregor. “When you’re building something, always know where you’re going before you get there.”

In other words, each and every step along the way must be scrutinized for accuracy and functionality to ensure miscalculations that would stunt production can be avoided.

For example, something as simple as the dashboard of the four-passenger vehicle, he said.

“We always need to be thinking about ‘Okay, how is this or that going to attach,’” said McGregor. “You can’t just say ‘We’re going to put this here and not worry about if it has enough support behind the dash to make sure somebody can’t accidentally put a hand through it or something. It’s just the nature of this process and why patience is so important.”

McGregor said before the project could even get off the ground, though, some initial logistical issues had to be addressed.

“First, we needed money, and we got generous donations from the Panther Pit Crew, the Liberty Hill Education Foundation and a couple of local businesses,” he said. “After that, we needed to find space to work, so we shared a shop with the wood and metal programs.”

In all, the vehicle’s price tag was approximately $12,000 – although with donations, not all that money was out-of-pocket.

However, the final piece to the puzzle was to assemble a group of eager, young minds with the desire to create something from the ground up, then take it into competition.

“Really, that was the easy part,” said McGregor. “We had plenty of kids that worked hard to make this a reality.”