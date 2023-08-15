Samaritan Health Ministries (SHM) held a dental “wipeout” event at Liberty Hill Dental on Aug. 12, offering locals a total of 31 dentist appointments, including 18 exams and 13 hygiene appointments.
SHM is a Christian non-profit committed to a mission of providing high quality, free health and wellness services that aim to improve the quality of life among the uninsured and under-served. The organization recently launched a new approach to transformational care, which fosters collaboration and collective action to enhance overall health equity and wellness within communities, according to a press release from SHM.
Dental services were provided by dentists, hygienists and interpreters volunteering their time, at no cost to patients. Services included everything from cleanings to extractions, crowns and root canals. providing cleanings, extractions, crowns and root canals.
SHM’s community partners at the Liberty Hill event included local nonprofit Operation Liberty Hill, as well as Cedar Park-based Christian Resource Center, Austin Disaster Relief Network, and St. Vincent De Paul Santa Rosa De Lima in Andice.
Also at the event, SHM was presented with a check for a $25,000 grant from the Montandon Charitable Trust, an organization that provides financial support to charitable organizations that serve handicapped and disabled individuals of all ages, or children, whether handicapped disabled, ill, or otherwise disadvantaged.
For more information on SHM, visit theshm.org.