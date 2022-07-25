A wildfire that began on Saturday afternoon in the vicinity of Tower Road in Liberty Hill and burned 451 acres, is now 90 percent contained, according to authorities on Monday afternoon.

“The fire's forward progression has been stopped,” said Walter Flocke, Texas A&M Forest Service public information officer. “But, crews will still be on the scene for at least the next 24 hours to mitigate any hot spots that might arise.”

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell praised local fire crews at a news conference Monday for being able to quickly coordinate in keeping the fire largely under control.

“We had a major fire in a populated area that could've burned thousands of acres and destroyed multiple residences,” he said. “But, due to their efforts, we didn't have a single loss of life or damaged residence. Without the help of the Texas A&M Forest Service, it could've been a completely different result.”

The battle against the fire has been a joint operation including the Williamson County Emergency Services District #4 of Liberty Hill, which led the way, in addition to air tankers and fire crews from as far away as Florida and Wisconsin.

“The Liberty Hill Fire Department (WCESD #4) took control of the situation from the beginning and did a great job,” said Gravell. “It's what local firefighters do.”

Gravell said he had been airborne in a Department of Public Safety helicopter to survey the situation earlier in the day.

“I got to fly in DPS 1 over the damaged area and we could see small fires still flaring up,” he said. “We have firefighters that are working on cliffs 30-60 feet high, so it's going to take some time to get fully contained.”

Flocke said the San Gabriel Fire is only one of over 200 currently raging across the state.

“Over the past seven days, there have been 203 fires burning 21,043 acres,” he said. “Since Jan. 1, there have been 6,919 wildfires that have burned 598,224 acres.”

In addition, Flocke said the extremely dry conditions this summer have produced a veritable tinder box in driving up the likelihood of fires not only starting, but spreading quickly.

“The fuels that start these fires – such as grass and brush – are the driest we've seen in years,” he said. “Any fire that starts can turn into a multiple-day fire, so people need to be careful as far as things like parking in tall grass, lawn mowing or even a chain dragging behind a vehicle that could cause a spark.”

Liberty Hill Fire Marshal Michael Dickens said until the fire is completely out, residents shouldn't be concerned if they see plumes of smoke.

“It's not unusual for there to be smoke in a contained area,” he said. “So, anyone that sees some shouldn't be alarmed.”

According to Gravell, the overwhelming majority of fires can be prevented by some basic common-sense care.

“Most fires are started by people – not naturally,” said Gravell. “In conditions like this, there's no reason to be welding or grinding outdoors.”

The cause of the Liberty Hill blaze is still under investigation.

Gravell gave Mother Nature some credit in helping the fire stay largely out of the way of the local subdivisions in the early hours after it started.

“By the grace of God, the wind was blowing north on Saturday afternoon,” he said. “If it had been blowing south, we could've had millions of dollars in property damage.”