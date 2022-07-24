This continues to be a developing story. Updates will be posted here.

POSTED: 10:59AM JULY 24, 2022 As of 10:45 a.m., the Kerrville Task Force and Mt. Taylor Hotshots were on scene to assist with containment. A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire. Per the Texas A&M Forestry Service, do not fly drones in the area, as firefighting aircraft cannot fly if unauthorized drones are in the no flight zone.

POSTED: 9:13am July 24, 2022

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Texas A&M Forestry Service was reporting that all resources from Saturday were still on scene and engaging. Crews were holding the north side of the fire with a dozer line and were establishing a dozer line on the south side in thick and difficult terrain. An air attack plane was ordered to fly over fire as soon as it was available, and the Kerrville Task Force was en route to join the firefight. POSTED: 8:30AM July 24, 2022

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, the San Gabriel Fire remained at a size of an estimated 500 acres and 25 percent containment.

According to the Texas A&M Forestry Service, forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Crews made good progress constructing dozer lines into the early morning hours of Sunday. However, due to heavy fuels and topography, crews will continue building and improving containment lines throughout the day Sunday.

The fire is staffed by the San Angelo Strike Team Alpha, and Bravo, and TIFMAS engine strike team 177. Texas A&M Forestry Service remains in unified command.

While the voluntary evacuation was lifted late Saturday night, residents are still encouraged to travel with extreme caution in the area of the fire as responders and heavy equipment will be in the area and smoke may be in the roadway.

POSTED: 11:20PM Saturday, July 23, 2022