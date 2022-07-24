As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Texas A&M Forestry Service was reporting that all resources from Saturday were still on scene and engaging. Crews were holding the north side of the fire with a dozer line and were establishing a dozer line on the south side in thick and difficult terrain. An air attack plane was ordered to fly over fire as soon as it was available, and the Kerrville Task Force was en route to join the firefight.
POSTED: 8:30AM July 24, 2022
As of late Saturday night, a wildfire that started earlier in the day from an unknown cause at the north end of Santa Rita Ranch was 25 percent contained but had already burned an estimated 500 acres.
The fire was first reported around 4 p.m. at 2101 Tower Road in Liberty Hill. By approximately 4:30 p.m., 1,668 people within a two-mile radius of the fire, which had already spread to 100 acres, were notified of the fire through the Everbridge alert system. Of those alerts, 200 homes were also asked to voluntarily evacuate, and Santa Rita Middle School was set up as a shelter.
Santa Rita Ranch resident Christine Riddick was just pulling into her neighborhood from a family vacation when she received a call from Williamson County Emergency Management alerting her of the voluntary evacuation.
“We were pulling in and we saw all the smoke, and then I got a call right then that we were supposed to be evacuating,” she said. “From where we were at you couldn’t see the flames, but you could see a lot of smoke. We are further up toward the front of the neighborhood, so we didn’t evacuate, but we were outside for a long time just observing and watching.”
During a press conference Saturday evening, County Judge Bill Gravell said while 22 different agencies from around Central Texas have responded to the fire, the fire was not expected to be contained anytime soon.
“It certainly won’t be contained this evening and will require a lot of work through tonight and through tomorrow as well,” he said. “The good news is that so far there have been no reports of loss of life and no reports of loss of structures.”
In addition to ground crews, two helicopters and nine fixed-wing airplanes joined the firefight. Some planes dumped retardant on the flames, while others scooped water from nearby Lake Georgetown to drop on the fire.
“There are a lot of resources,” Gravell said. “I’ve seen more planes at this location than I’ve ever seen in my time as county judge.”
Riddick said numerous planes could be seen flying directly over her home to drop water and retardant on the wildfire.
“There were so many planes flying over our house at one time that we ran back outside after we had gone in, and then you could see the fire trucks going to different areas from the neighborhood,” she said. “They’ve done a really good job containing it the best they can.”
By approximately 7:15 p.m., the fire had spread to 250 acres and was 10 percent contained. At that time, it had been stopped before it crossed over RM 3405, and was still in between Ronald Reagan and CR 261.
Kimberly Kaschalk, public information office for the Texas A&M Forestry Service, said fighting a fire in drought conditions is a challenge for everybody involved.
“Whether it’s the residents or our firefighters, it’s hard,” she said. “We are trained for this, but we are human. We try to keep our people hydrated and rotate crews in and out as much as possible.”
Kaschalk added that the last few weeks have been especially difficult for fire crews because of the drought, adding that just in the last seven days, more than 22,000 acres in Texas have burned.
“Please be mindful of anything you are doing that could cause a spark,” Kaschalk said. “Even a simple tiny thing like throwing out a cigarette butt could start a fire.”
Gravell reiterated at the press conference that Williamson County is currently under a burn ban.
“We are living in some of the driest times I’ve seen in years,” he said. “I am looking at enhancing and adding additional restrictions to the burn ban this coming week.”
By approximately 9:20 p.m., the fire had spread to an estimated 500 acres and was 25 percent contained. Forward progression of the fire had been stopped at that time, according to the Texas A&M Forestry Service.
All residents who had evacuated were allowed to return home, as the fire was spreading to the northeast, away from the MorningStar and Santa Rita Ranch subdivisions. The cause of the fire is still unknown, Kaschalk said, but would be shared with the public once it is determined.
As of 11:20 p.m., no new updates on the fire had been reported. For more information on the fire’s spread and containment, visit Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer (tfswildfires.com) or San Gabriel Fire Information - InciWeb the Incident Information System (nwcg.gov), and follow The Independent for more details on this developing story.