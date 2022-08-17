Liberty Hill ISD Trustees on Monday approved a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year and set the new tax rate.

As the result of a six-month process that included four different workshops, dollar signs and decimals were juggled until acceptable numbers appeared on the bottom line.

In all, the grand total for the district is revenue of $112,969,132, with expenditures of $111,157,834, meaning a surplus of $1,811,398.

Further breakdown includes general operating revenue of $76,314,192 with expenditures of $77,033,446 for a deficit of $719,254, food service with revenue of $3,145,388 with expenditures in the same amount, and debt service revenue of $33,509,652 with expenditures of $30,979,000 with a surplus of $2,530,652.

According to Liberty Hill ISD Superintendent Steve Snell, the final numbers were a result of diligent work on behalf of the district business office, which is headed up by Chief Financial Officer Rosanna Guererro.

“We're in great shape on our budget,” said Snell, who is beginning his fourth year as superintendent. “It's always a planning process, but when you have an excellent CFO that always makes sure we take care of our debt payment, I feel we do a great job of balancing everything, so we're able to add expensive items like safety equipment.”

Salaries and benefits account for 86 percent of district expenditures, while 14 percent goes toward campuses and departments. Of particular note was an increase of $5.6 million this year for increases in salaries and benefits following earlier board approval of across-the-board pay raises for district employees.

Budget priorities include instructional needs, competitive salaries, additional staff due to increased enrollment, safety and security, and adding to the fund balance.

Sixty percent of the new budget – which increased from $58.6 million to $76.3 million – is earmarked for instruction, which speaks to the district's overall commitment to quality of education, said Guererro.

“I think that sends a clear message we have that covered as a district,” she said. “A common misconception is how much goes to administration costs, but we only use 3 percent despite the fact TEA (Texas Education Agency) allows for up to 11 percent, which means we're putting more money where it needs to be at the campus level for our students.”

One of the biggest increases in expenditures is for security and monitoring systems for the district's eight campuses from $535,000 to $1.3 million, an increase of 146 percent from last year.

Property tax collections are up this year accounting for 73 percent of the district's revenue from 66 percent last year. However, that also means state funding is down from 33 percent last year to 25 percent, which equates to a loss of $1.5 million.

Despite vast growth in student enrollment with 8,246 students in the district – up 1,387 from last year – state funding has gone down due to the increase in property value.

Next up for the Board's approval was a new tax rate, a figure that was reduced for the third consecutive year.

The new tax rate of $1.34 per $100 property value was a number that was derived from appraised value of property by the Williamson Central Appraisal District, with Maintenance and Operation (General Fund) accounting for $0.86 and the remaining amount of $0.50 going toward debt service.

The appraised value of all property was $7.2 billion, with $1.7 billion new property, including $6.1 billion of taxable value with $1 billion new.

Other action items

Along the lines of school safety and security, the Board also approved the hiring of three armed security guards that will be responsible for exterior security in addition to the eight school resource officers within the Liberty Hill ISD Police Department, with the plan calling for one guard to be placed at each of the middle schools and one at the high school at a cost of $200,000.

Director of Secondary Education Travis Motal said the additional security provides an extra layer of protection.

“All three are commissioned peace officers, but their primary goal isn't to work directly with students and staff, but to report to the principal and the ISD police,” he said. “They're extra sets of eyes and ears that are tasked with physical security of the property and can also provide additional security at district events.”

Also approved were an additional 150 security cameras to be added across the district to the existing number of 500 at a cost of $990,000, with an emphasis on functionality, said Motal.

“This way, our cameras will be able to stay up to date more easily,” he said. “Also, it will provide artificial intelligence capabilities in allowing the ability to search for particular things and recognize license plates.”

One challenge the district faces, though, is to have equal coverage at all campuses, as the older schools are lacking compared to their newer counterparts, leading trustee Michael Ferguson to call for even more cameras.

“For example, Santa Rita Middle School is a small campus, but has 150 cameras, where Noble Elementary has the biggest footprint of portables to cover with only 18,” he said. “I would like us to get up to 100 cameras at every school, so when the community has concerns over this, we can say, 'Here's what we have.' So, if we need them, let's go ahead and get them now.”

Other items approved by the Board included a re-keying of schools in order to get all campuses on the same system with varying levels of access granted to certain district employees and equipment for improved cell phone coverage at Liberty Hill High School, Santa Rita Middle School and Rancho Sienna Elementary School.

Additionally, plans are already in the works for a third middle school, with an initial cost of $7.7 million approved for structural steel, roofing materials and electrical gear.

Before the district's second high school can be built, the Board also needed to approve a study by the Williamson County Conservation Center for the impact the school will have on the local habitat of the Golden-cheeked Warbler, an endangered species of bird, at a cost of $625,000.

Finally, the Board approved additional security fencing at Liberty Hill Middle School, along with nominating delegates for the Texas Association of School Boards' annual education convention in San Antonio in September.