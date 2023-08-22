On Monday night at its August meeting, the Liberty Hill Independent School District's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the opening of Legacy Ranch High School in August 2024 with a freshman class only.

Following earlier approval of the school opening at the current site of the district's third middle school – located at the intersection of County Roads 258 and 260 – until its nearby permanent campus is complete, the board still had to determine whether Legacy Ranch would house strictly freshmen its first year or include sophomores.

Tenth grade will be added in 2025, with all four grades in 2026 at the permanent site.

Included was an offer for a one-time transfer for current eight-graders zoned for Legacy Ranch who have a sibling already attending Liberty Hill High School.

Liberty Hill ISD superintendent Steve Snell said one of the district's main priorities was to enable students from the same family to matriculate together if they so choose.

“As we were planning, we realized we didn't want to have to split up families at some point,” he said. “Of course, there's also the logistics involved with sending students from the same family to different campuses.”

At the moment, there are 72 eight-graders that fall into this category and Snell said the decision will ultimately come down to what each family wants.

“For every family, it's different,” he said. “It depends on if there's more of a priority for a student to follow his or her sibling or if they would rather continue to go to school with the friends they've grown up with.”

As of now, most team sports – including football, volleyball and basketball – will only be played at the sub-varsity levels for the first two years of the school's existence. However, there is a stipulation for students zoned for Legacy Ranch to transfer to Liberty Hill in order to play varsity sports that won't be initially offered at Legacy Ranch, said Snell.

“We haven't decided 100 percent yet which sports will be varsity at Legacy Ranch,” he said. “But, more than likely, it will be sports like cross country, tennis, golf and track.”

New budget

Also approved was the district's operating budget for the 2023-24 school year, one in which projected revenue is $84.9 million dollars, with estimated expenditures at $87.4 million, leaving Liberty Hill ISD with a deficit of $2.5 million – up from $719,000 last year.

Despite the constantly-rising inflation rate, though, the basic allotment for average daily attendance has remained unchanged at $6,160 since the last increase for the 2019-20 school year.

In addition, Liberty Hill ISD will lose approximately $2 million in state funding due to the cap placed on certain fast-growth districts of the money provided for districts in that category over and above basic allotment, which is what has caused the majority of the deficit, said Snell.

“We were due to get about $7 million, but now we're only getting $5 million,” he said. “The state has said there's going to be a special legislative session to address the needs of education, so we're hopeful there will be some adjustments.”

Currently, the district has a student enrollment of 8,691 and 1,200 employees with the biggest increase in the new budget a 61 percent jump in student transportation costs as more buses and drivers are needed to navigate the district's nine schools.

However, despite the projected deficit, Snell is confident those numbers won't actually be realized over the course of the year.

“You have to remember a budget is a projection at a point in time – so it's always changing,” he said. “We make estimates based on revenue versus enrollment and that affects the average daily attendance rate.”