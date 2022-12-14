The Liberty Hill ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new scoreboard for Panther Stadium Dec. 12 that will be fully funded by a corporate donation.

In November, Trustees approved an agreement with Pohl Jensen – the developer with plans to build a big-box shopping center at Seward Junction. The commercial developer has agreed to cover the $873,760 cost for the video board in the form of a 10-year plan with monthly payments totaling $90,000 a year for a ten-year total of $900,000.

The cost of the scoreboard itself is $626,260, with an additional $247,500 for installation and steel costs. With discounts, the total is $851,260.

Liberty Hill ISD will pay the initial cost upfront using revenue from investment earnings from 2021 Bond funds. The revenue generated from the advertising agreement will be earmarked so the district can recover the initial cost of the scoreboard over a 10-year period.

According to Superintendent Steve Snell, the up-front funds for the 16'x36' video board will come from investment revenue of the 2021 school bond money.

“When the district makes a bond sale, the money is invested and revenue is generated during the construction schedule,” said Snell. “Then those funds can be used for capital projects per board discretion.”

In addition to elevating the Panther fan experience, the video scoreboard enables LHISD to run digital ads and sponsorships. Snell added the scoreboard will not only pay for itself over time but provide the district with additional revenue. The video board will also create new potential uses for the stadium space for local organizations and events; opportunities for more community-building.

“I want the community to know that we understand the large price tag, but the advertising potential will generate much more than the original price in revenue and provide education opportunities as well,” Snell said. “Conservatively, I believe we can generate an additional $100,000-200,000 annually in advertising revenue, which can then supplement educational opportunities for our students we currently don't have the budget for.”

Revenue generated by the scoreboard will benefit the entire district – not just the high school, said Snell.

“It will give us money for K-12 instructional programs across the district,” he said. “Elementary school robotics could be paid for – this isn't just about football.”

In addition, the scoreboard will provide educational opportunities for the students of today and in the future in the form of a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

“It will be a student-led program in which students will run the controls, the cameras, instant replay and everything else in operating the scoreboard,” said Snell. “What that does is give our students real-world experience that can turn into job and scholarship opportunities after graduation.”

As for the origin of the donation, Snell said it was a matter of a company that already has a local presence wanting to get more involved with the community.

“Not only is Pohl Jensen developing Seward Junction, but they already own a lot of property around Liberty Hill,” he said. “They were very supportive in wanting to give back to the community.”

Another action item on the board's agenda was a proposal to pay the City of Liberty Hill $600,000 to reserve space in the wastewater system for the district's second high school. Located at the intersection of US Highway 183 and CR 258, the new school is scheduled to open in fall 2025.

However, after much discussion among board members, the item was tabled in order to allow more time to consider other options, said Snell.

“We're trying to figure out the best way to do this,” he said. “It might be more economical for us to build our own wastewater treatment plant.”

Also considered by the board was a proposal concerning the schematic designs by Pfluger Architects for Elementary School No. 7, which will be located in Santa Rita Ranch East near Ronald Reagan Boulevard – one that calls for farm and ranch-house schemes that will mimic the surrounding community.

The floor plan for the school – which is designed to house 850 students with the capability to expand – will be used as a base blueprint for future schools, a move that will pay off in the long run, said Snell.

“This way is much more economical, especially with the fact construction costs have doubled,” he said. “Also, we won't need to start from scratch with each project.”