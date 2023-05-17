Liberty Hill Independent School District Trustees put the finishing touches on the successful 2023 bond campaign by approving a measure that allows the levying of an ad valorem tax for the payment of the bonds and authorizes district personnel to approve and execute documents related to the sale.

The first bond sale will be for $65 million of the $471.1 million voters approved on May 6, said Liberty Hill ISD Superintendent Steve Snell.

“Next year, we'll have a bigger sale, but for now that's all the debt capacity we can take on,” he said. “We're planning on having three to four bond sales over the next three to four years.”

According to Snell, it's not necessary for the district to access the entire amount of the bond all at once.

“We don't want all that money to just sit there,” said Snell. “We pay for projects upon completion, so we can get them going without interest payments – this will save us money.”

In addition, the Board approved a revision of the 2023-24 school calendar that will see the district close schools on April 8 when a solar eclipse is expected to attract 400,000 people to Williamson County. Spring break was also aligned with that of the University of Texas and Austin Community College, with the first day of the school year scheduled for Aug. 16.

As for the eclipse day, Snell said it was the sensible thing to do based on the projections of how much congestion there will be.

“With that many people coming through our town that day – especially right during let-out time – we decided to just shut school down,” he said. “We were already going to have a staff development day the previous Monday, so we just moved that back.”

The Board also approved a GMP (Guaranteed Maximum Price) of $41.7 million for elementary school No. 7 – which will be located directly across from Santa Rita Middle School with a scheduled opening of August 2024. Funding will come from the 2021 bond. Trustees also agreed to allow an expenditure of $152,000 for civil engineering services for an upgrade of the current transportation facility that will increase the yard's capacity from 53 long buses to 93, 10 short buses to 15 and staff parking from 20-46 spaces.

Also Monday, newly-elected Trustee Chris Neighbors was sworn in to replace outgoing Terry Smith in Place I, while Kendall Carter was sworn back into Place II after winning re-election.

Current President Megan Parsons was re-elected by the Board to continue in that role, along with Vice President Kathy Major, while Carter will replace Anthony Buck as secretary.

Also, Parsons nominated Buck, Major and Michael Ferguson to sit on a committee for the naming of future schools and facilities, of which there are currently three requiring naming, said Snell.

“We have elementary school No. 7, middle school No. 3 and high school No. 2,” he said. “We want to get those named as soon as possible for branding purposes.”