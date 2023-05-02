On Saturday, voters will go to the polls across the Liberty Hill Independent School District to elect a pair of candidates to its Board of Trustees.

Place 1 incumbent Terry Smith will be challenged by Chris Neighbors, Cory Milam and Brandon Canady, while Place 2 incumbent Kendall Carter is opposed by Antonio Canas.

At a recent candidate forum hosted by The Independent at Santa Rita Middle School, all six candidates answered a variety of questions in front of a live and online audience.

A question was posed to the Place 1 candidates regarding what each would do as far as attracting and retaining quality teachers to the district.

Smith emphasized the fact Liberty Hill ISD must continue to strive to equip its teachers with first-class amenities to do both.

“I think we have the best teachers and the best continue to recruit the best,” he said. “But, if you don't continue to have the best facilities, the best technology and best of everything, they're going to leave no matter how much you pay them. You can't shortchange the people who are boots-on-the-ground every day.”

Neighbors acknowledged the ever-present challenge and said one way to alleviate the issue is to strengthen the bonds between teachers and parents.

“I want to bring the excitement back to education,” he said. “Not just for teachers, but for parents. I think both need to come together – it feels like we've drifted apart a bit – in order to do what's best for the kids.”

Milam said easing the current workload on the district's teachers would go a long way to soothing the hardships they face.

“When I talk to teachers, the biggest thing I get from them is they're tired and worn out,” he said. “There's so much they have to do on a daily basis. So, I think the biggest thing we can do is be present for them, so they have somebody to talk to that's listening to their needs and wants, and trying to fulfill them.”

Canady added he believes teachers need to know the board always has their collective back.

“Some teachers I've talked to have told me they're afraid if they come forward with concerns they'll fall on deaf ears or they'll get in trouble,” he said. “I think it's important for every teacher to know the board is accessible to them at all times.”

In addition, he said the district's teachers should rest assured knowing the board will always strive to take care of them from an income standpoint.

“One thing that's non-negotiable is teachers' salary increases,” said Canady. “It's very important as we go into this next phase our teachers know their pay is not forgotten and it's at the front and center of everything this district is doing.”

Place 1 candidates responded to a question of cooperation between the district and the City of Liberty Hill concerning the constant battle against increased traffic and the best methods of keeping it under control.

“Obviously, we need to keep an open mind and work with the City – 100 percent,” said Milam. “I know the district and City have already met and need to continue to do so in order to find a happy medium.”

Canady noted that LHISD has already commissioned a traffic impact study and stressed the importance of strong bonds.

“As far as the school board and the city council," he said. “We're two governing bodies inside one community, so it's important for both of us to work together efficiently and effectively.”

Smith recognized potential political pitfalls and how to avoid them.

“Everyone needs to keep an open mind,” he said. “We're going to have our differences on certain things, but we already had a joint meeting with the city as far as new businesses they're trying to bring in and what we're doing building our campuses.”

Neighbors said he's already been proactive in familiarizing himself with the relationship.

“I've already had meetings with high-level city officials to talk about potential snags in the road if I'm elected,” he said. “We've talked about letting go of lingering issues and looking to the future.”

Carter and Canas were asked how important they believe cohesiveness and chemistry is among board members in order to achieve optimum results.

“As a board, we usually agree on the big picture items, as our number one thing is always the academic success of the students,” said Carter. “We have had some very long deliberations about disagreements, but I think it's important to show unity from the school board to the community, so even if we don't have the same opinions, we can see other peoples' opinions and find common ground for a unified front.”

Canas said his style is one of clear, concise communication.

“As a leader, you have to make sure you give people understanding and direction with a purpose,” he said. “Cooperation is important because you always have people with different personalities. You have to know how to motivate individuals and work as a team. But, also remember communication isn't just about the sender and receiver, it's about getting feedback.”

Carter was asked to describe the attribute that best qualifies him for a place on the school board.

“Being humble,” he said. “As a member of the board, it's not about me – it's about being a team of eight with the superintendent. About taking feedback from the community, listening to what people are saying and implementing those things into our schools with good policies. It's about the kids, what we're doing for them and putting their academic success first.”

Canas responded in kind.

“Having empathy for people,” he said. “Not just feeling sorry for someone, but being able to help guide that person with actions and not just words.”