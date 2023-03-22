Currently, students at Liberty Hill High School attend eight class periods per day, while teachers have seven plus a planning period.

However, a plan calling for block scheduling that would create fewer – but, longer – class periods per day was discussed at length by the Board of Trustees on Monday night.

Under the proposal, students would transition from a daily schedule of eight 45-minute classes to four 90-minute meetings with subjects being taught on alternating days.

One potential drawback, though, is the need to hire additional teachers to cover the periods that would be left vacant by the new system, at an estimated cost of $1.59 million for an extra 26.5 teachers.

According to Superintendent Steve Snell, the board must determine if the money required for such a move is worth the return or if it could be better utilized another way.

“What can we spend money on that will make us better,” said Snell. “As a board, we need to look at the big picture and think about how much this will cost.”

Snell added adopting block scheduling – although it would come at a cost – would also potentially not only attract new teachers to the district's ranks, but help retain those already on the roster.

“Nothing replaces having awesome teachers,” he said. “If you have the best players, you win the game and if block-scheduling at the high school attracts more teachers, that's one way to do it.”

Snell has experience with both from earlier in his career, he said.

“As a high school principal, I've seen both – a block schedule and an eight-period day,” he said. “The question is how do kids learn best?”

A potential middle ground could be a combination of the two, said Snell.

“We could go to a modified block schedule,” he said. “Some classes are 45 minutes and some 90 every other day.”

Of course, such moves impact those who stand at the front of classrooms just as much as those who are seated in them, which must also be a serious consideration before any changes can be made.

“We need good teachers that aren't always exhausted,” said Snell. “We're really concerned about what is required to do this.”

In addition to internal review, Snell also wants significant input from students and parents on the matter before moving forward.

“I think that's critical and the most important kind of feedback,” he said. “We'll be taking everything into consideration and we need to know if it's a sustainable model.”

Attendance boundaries

Also unveiled during the meeting was a proposed set of attendance boundaries for the district's elementary schools that would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

The opening of Bar W Elementary creates the need to reshuffle the numbers in order to balance the projected enrollment of 4,546 students in an equitable manner across the six campuses, which will have a combined capacity of 4,800.

Each of the six elementary campuses has a capacity of 800 students and it's a priority to not be maxed out at each one, said Snell.

“We always want to leave room for growth at each school,” he said. “But, at the same time, we know behind every number is a family.”

With that in mind, Snell said the district will continue to do its best to limit student movement between schools as much as possible moving forward – although that becomes more and more difficult as so many new families constantly pour into the district, necessitating the need for more new schools.

“As a fast-growth district, it's something we have to deal with,” he said. “On Monday alone, we got 27 new students and 24 of them were elementary age.”

In addition, the district wants to limit the use of portable classrooms as much as possible, which is another consideration when drawing up potential boundaries, said Snell.

“I'm not sure it makes sense to spend $100,000 on a portable at one school when you have an empty classroom at another,” he said. “All we can do is make decisions in the best interests of the district to make sure our kids get the best education possible.”

Currently, LHISD sits at approximately 8,400 students at its eight campuses with no end in sight as far as where that number may end up in the years to come, said Snell.

“We're projected to have 18,000 students by the end of the decade and it could end up being much more,” he said. “As a district, we always want to do the right things for the right reasons.”

For now, the proposed boundaries are exactly that – a proposal – and Snell said he wants to hear from those who will be most impacted by any decision the district makes regarding their children's educational homes.

“We have a lot of smart people here in Liberty Hill,” he said. “We're always willing to discuss and listen to better ideas.”