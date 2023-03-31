Passengers climbing aboard a school bus is an occurrence that happens countless times each school day across the eight campuses that comprise the Liberty Hill Independent School District.

So, when riders clambered up the steps and took their seats on bus No. 122 in the back parking lot at Liberty Hill High School on Wednesday morning, it was certainly nothing out of the ordinary.

Except perhaps for who the passengers were, that is.

On this day, Liberty Hill ISD was hosting the Liberty Hill Chamber of Commerce for the latest in a series of tours across the district meant to illustrate the critical nature of a successful vote for the district's 2023 bond, up for approval on May 6, which would provide $471.1 million for the district and if approved, will not increase the tax rate.

According to Liberty Hill ISD superintendent Steve Snell – who guided the tour – the purpose of the events is to provide people with proper perspective on the bond before casting their respective votes.

“Seeing is believing,” said Snell. “Sometimes, it's hard for people to understand our needs moving forward, so this is a way to show the community first-hand where our future schools are going and why we need them.”

First stop after turning and heading west on State Highway 29 was a visit to Butler Farms, a development that will soon feature 2,800 homes with as many as 6,500 in the future and the site of as many as three elementary schools and a middle school.

“We're constantly securing sites for new schools,” said Snell. “For an elementary school, we need about 11 acres, but aim for 13-15 and a middle school usually requires 30-35 acres, while a high school needs approximately 70-100 acres.”

Next up was a jaunt north on County Road 214 to the Lariat development, which is projected to have 1,600 homes and be served by an elementary school.

A stop at Liberty Hill Elementary was next on the schedule, the campus that has seen the most construction in recent months with an entirely new, two-story wing added on, along with other needed amenities, said Snell.

“There will be 30 new classrooms, a new library and an expanded gym, which will now be able to house the entire school at once,” he said. “All of it will be finished in May.”

Before turning back out onto Loop 332 to continue the journey, though, Snell pointed out what has been one of the biggest challenges in building new schools, as well as remodeling existing campuses.

“Our campuses can be pretty busy places during drop-off and pick-up times,” he said, as he highlighted the car-stacking ability of the new parking area. “For example, here at The Hill, we have 200-300 cars that we can now have off Loop 332 and on campus as opposed to backing up traffic on the road.”

Louine Noble Elementary was just a short drive down 332, at which point Snell pointed out an interesting fact about the school.

“Noble is the only school in the entire country on which part of is a sculpture park,” he said, of the exhibits on the school grounds left over from the International Sculpture Symposium in 1976. “I got that from (Liberty Hill historian) Gary Spivey.”

From an academic standpoint, the school has served as first a high school, then a junior high and an intermediate before being converted to an elementary campus.

The school's old field house will be converted into the district's tech building and the transportation barn – located next door – will also need some hefty upgrades to meet the district's growing needs in that department, said Snell.

“When this building was put up in 2003, we had 10 bus routes throughout the entire district,” he said. “Now, we have 62 and with student projections set at 18,000-20,000 by the end of the decade, transportation is critical to our district.”

Liberty Hill Middle School also received upgrades including a new entranceway and a new wing that includes a science lab and special education classrooms in addition to a new track being installed.

From there, the bus traveled to Seward Junction before heading north on Highway 183, then heading east on County Road 258 where middle school No. 3 and the district's second high school will be situated near the intersection of CR 260.

Snell said the district had a choice concerning the current 13 construction projects after inflation threw an economic monkey wrench into the projected costs when the 2021 bond was approved.

“We decided we were going to finish 12 projects and figure out how we were going to finish the new high school later,” he said. “Due to the historic inflation we've encountered and high costs for construction and materials, we were going to have to go back and ask the community for more money, anyway. We can't control the market, but we can control design.”

After visits to Santa Rita Elementary and Middle Schools, the final stop on the tour was to rumble down a dirt road to where Bar W Elementary is being built, scheduled to open this fall in the neighborhood where 10,500 homes are projected in the coming years.

Finally, the passengers disembarked where the entire event had begun two hours and 35 miles earlier, with hopefully a new appreciation for the challenges Liberty Hill ISD faces both currently and in the future, said Snell.

“We just want people to see the entire district – show off what we've already completed and what we still need,” he said. “We've never seen anything like this before in the construction world as far as the cost of everything.”