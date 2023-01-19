The Liberty Hill Independent School District's Board of Trustees authorized negotiations Tuesday for finalizing the acquisition of a 13.27-acre parcel known as the Lariat land tract, located along County Road 214 in the Northgate Ranch area.

Superintendent Steve Snell said the district has had its collective eye on the land for quite some time.

“It's been in the works for over a year,” he said. “We've had to make sure it's a buildable site as far as if the roads will be in, along with utilities and also if there are any environmental issues we need to be aware of.”

The parcel, which has a price of approximately $1.15 million, will eventually house an elementary school, although presently it's not yet clear exactly when it will be built, said Snell.

“We already have a new elementary school opening in the Bar W neighborhood in August and another in Santa Rita Ranch the following year (2024),” he said. “So, this additional school will probably open sometime within the next five years.”

Connecting the district

Also approved by the Board was the purchase of additional communications equipment in the form of six repeaters and 65 hand-held Tier 1 radios at a cost of $162,658.

As the district continues to grow, the equipment is needed to ensure all the campuses are constantly connected with one another for easy communication, said Travis Motal, director of Safety and Security.

“We want to be able to communicate across the entire district,” he said. “So, any campus can talk to another at any time.”

An additional radio communications tower has already been installed at Rancho Sienna Elementary and once all the new gear is up and running, district personnel will have eight different channels at their disposal.

Snell said the additional communication capabilities will enable district staff to more quickly and efficiently pass word of incidents that could potentially impact students.

“For the past 12 months, we've been focused mainly on school shootings after what happened in Uvalde,” he said. “But, we could have any type of emergency in which roads are closed and we can't get kids home, for example, when we need to talk to bus drivers.”

Finances in order

Another action item on the agenda was was the approval of the district's annual financial audit – which is required by the Texas Education Agency – by a third-party accounting firm that conducted the audit.

LHISD received what is known as an “unmodified opinion” from the firm, meaning no changes needed to be made to the district's books in order to gain approval from the TEA – in essence, an “A” grade, said Snell.

“For a superintendent, it gives me great pride for our district to get this rating,” he said. “The firm commented on how professional and organized our entire staff was throughout the process.”

Snell added the rating will provide the district with the ability to save money down the road.

“Having this clean audit is critically important,” he said. “It's like when an individual goes to a bank and asks for a loan. If their credit report isn't as good as someone else's, they'll probably have a higher interest rate. Now we can get a better interest on school bonds, which will save the district and the taxpayers millions of dollars.”