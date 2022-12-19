The Liberty Hill Independent School District will soon introduce artificial intelligence capabilities to its security protocol at Liberty Hill High School, hardware and software that will be able to detect and identify potential threats.

According to Liberty Hill ISD Director of Secondary Education and Safety and Security Travis Motal, the district was going to do everything in its power to improve security at its campuses in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting in May.

“Our superintendent challenged us,” said Motal. “We were going to do everything we could to make our schools safer.”

The AI program is the creation of SparkCognition, an Austin-based company that already provides software solutions to large corporations and oil companies among many others.

“They contacted us and said they were interested in getting into school security,” said Motal. “The question was 'Could we apply this to schools to keep them safer?'”

There are three different things the software can identify – although for now, only one will be employed by the district, he said.

“The AI can be taught to identify license plates, has facial recognition abilities and weapons detection,” said Motal. “But, it was the weapons detector that got our attention most.”

When the system – which is integrated into the school district's existing security camera network – detects what it determines to be a possible threat, it automatically takes a screenshot of the suspicious item, which is then immediately sent to school district personnel and determined if in fact the threat is real.

Motal said keeping the human element in the equation is of the highest priority.

“As a school district,” he said. “We don't want computers making all of the decisions.”

But, it's not only the threat of armed intruders the AI can guard against.

“We can teach the system to let us know if someone falls, if a door is left ajar or propped open, and even recognize vaping,” said Motal. “Anything you can think of the AI can be trained to do.”

Although the high school will be the first to receive the AI technology, the plan is for all eight of the district's campuses to be under the vigilant eye of the software by February.

Compared to having human eyes monitoring the security systems, Motal said the software will remove the element of potential error that might let something slip through the proverbial cracks.

“I could have 500 cameras and two people watching them,” he said. “But, people have to go to the restroom and so forth, while the AI is always looking and processing information.”

Other security items

The district already has the technology to monitor communications that take place on its Chrome books the students are issued in order to head any potential problems off at the pass, said Motal.

“Once a problem is detected, we'll pass it off to the campus principal,” he said, of the software designed by cybersecurity company Linewize. “Even when we've had to call a mom at 10 p.m., they thank us very much for letting them know.”

In all, the district has 8,103 devices with 7,788 users and during the first semester of the current school year, 14,604,779 screen captures took place, with 849 total events, with “sexual content,” “bullying” and “vulnerable person” being the top three offenses.

The events are classified into five different categories of severity, for which there is standard protocol for each one, with 1-2 being stored in the system, 3-4 resulting in an email being sent to school officials to alert them of the event and 5 being a phone call to administrators.

Another security measure is the addition of bullet-resistant film to the doors and windows of the school's main entrances across the district.

Motal said all of the latest improvements to the district's overall security plan are designed to provide additional layers of protection in the form of valuable minutes should a situation arise.

“Our goal is to create as much time for first responders as possible,” he said. “Starting with what kind of fencing we have that will make it more difficult, if doors are locked and an intruder has to go around another way to try to get into the building – each barrier we put up creates more time.”

Also, the district is currently being re-keyed in order for all the schools to match with master keys that will unlock every door in the district, cell phone coverage is being improved at the high school, Santa Rita Middle School and Rancho Sienna Elementary, a parking lot attendant has been added at the high school, the district's police department now has door-breaching equipment, there is fencing around all portables and signage has been added across the district.

“Liberty Hill ISD is trying to be at the forefront of keeping our kids and staff safe,” he said. “We'll stop at nothing to do that.”