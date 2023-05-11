Despite the fact the current school year is just coming to a close, the Liberty Hill Independent School District is already well into the process of creating its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Following a year that saw Liberty Hill ISD carry a budget of $77 million, that number is projected to increase to $84 million – a bump of 9 percent.

According to LHISD Chief Financial Officer Rosanna Guerrero, the district begins the lengthy process well in advance of August when the yearly budget is approved by the Board of Trustees.

“It's actually about a six-month timeline,” said Guerrero. “We start by looking at the current year in January so we can get a midpoint view, then base our projections on how we think the rest of the current year is going to play out by seeing where we're going to end this year and where we need to be in September.”

The school district's fiscal year runs from September to August and historical trends are used to help calculate future figures, she said.

“We're always looking at trends,” said Guerrero. “From three to five years and then adjustments we have to make based on inflation for things we need for day-to-day operation like utilities and fuel.”

Guerrero said there are myriad formulas that are used to calculate how much money the district will need – not the least of which is physical space that must be maintained.

“We base a lot of what we do on square footage from a utilities standpoint,” she said. “Also, we use growth projections and enrollment increases for teacher and staff projections.”

In August, the new Bar W Elementary School will open its doors and with it, an entire building of faculty, along with all the other costs associated with running a school on a daily basis – a process that couldn't happen efficiently without a detailed study of demographics, said Guerrero.

“Demographics are a huge variable when we figure out our budget,” she said. “It's a huge undertaking because we take into account things like market trends and how many new homes are being built across the district. Liberty Hill has growth throughout the year, but for us, it's a fall to spring process.”

Each year, a critical juncture of the budget process is when the Texas Education Agency collects information from school districts across the state through its Public Education Information Management System (PEIMS) – a comprehensive report that includes organizational, budget, actual financial, staff, student demographic, program participation, school leaver, student attendance, course completion and discipline.

Once this data is collected, it is used by TEA and the Legislature to perform their legally-authorized functions in overseeing public education.

Each month during its meeting of the Board of Trustees, LHISD has been briefed on where the budget process stands and where it is projected to go.

However, Guerrero cautioned the numbers that appear in Power Point presentations are a fluid proposition.

“I always tell people a budget is an estimate at a point in time,” she said. “It's simply a snapshot of where we currently are.”

Of course, one of the biggest factors in determining a budget is how much state funding the district will receive and at the moment, that number is hanging in the balance as state lawmakers decide which proposed bills will and will not become law.

One of the most critical proposed pieces of legislation is House Bill 100, which would raise the current student basic allotment from $6,160 to $6,250 – which would in turn affect how much money the district can budget, said Liberty Hill ISD Superintendent Steve Snell.

“It's critical because we're basing the needs of our students and teachers on the amount of revenue we get from the state,” he said. “Which is why it's very important to fight for an increase in basic allotment.”

Even with the proposed increase, it's still not nearly enough, said Snell.

“We really need about $1,000 more per student,” he said. “The state can afford it, but they choose not to.”

In the meantime, all Guerrero and her team can do is await the outcome, she said.

“We're completely at the mercy of the Legislature,” said Guerrero. “I think it's much more complex a process now due to multiple variables. All we can do is the best we can with what we have and do more with less, which is why we prioritize all the needs of the district, so we can effectively meet those needs.”