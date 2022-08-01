The Liberty Hill Independent School District held its first School Safety and Security Summit July 26 at Santa Rita Middle School, an event designed to reinforce the district's commitment to making all of its campuses as safe as possible with the 2022-23 school year looming on the horizon.

Carly Posey knows all about school safety and how proper protocols can save lives in the event of an active shooter because she lived it first hand.

Posey, a mission director with the I Love U Guys Foundation and the guest speaker at the event went through the horror of the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting in 2012 – in which her son and daughter were at the school on that fateful day, but survived.

Since joining the foundation, Posey has traveled across the country speaking at various events as an advocate for stringent school safety measures on behalf of the organization she joined in 2018.

According to Posey, her primary mission is to ensure others won't have to endure the same hardships she and her family have.

“I share my story and do the work I do so hopefully no one else has to know what it's like to go through a school shooting,” said Posey. “I don't want any more families to be in our shoes.”

Posey said she initially got involved with the foundation after her life was transformed by the trauma of the Sandy Hook incident and the scars it left on her.

“It's why I'm doing everything I'm doing,” she said. “Tragedy has shaped my life in every way – it changed a lot about me and is why I first befriended the founders of the 'I Love U Guys Foundation,' John-Michael and Ellen Keyes. I've worked for the foundation for almost five years.”

Having parents and community members involved in the process is crucial for it to be a success, said Posey.

“It's critically important – we can't have safe schools and communities without their involvement,” she said. “We all have a place in school safety, but we all have to work together. We all come at this with a unique lens and have to be in sync and involved.”

Representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies attended the event last week, including the Liberty Hill Police Department, Liberty Hill ISD Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff's Department. They were part of a panel that addressed the various issues regarding school safety before an audience of approximately 90 community members in addition to school district personnel.

According to Superintendent Steve Snell, having the various agencies in collaboration with one another is a critical cog in keeping schools safe.

“If something goes down in Liberty Hill, we have the right kind of relationships with people,” said Snell. “We had some really good questions about how important it is for these different agencies to work together.”

Posey proceeded to educate those in attendance about Standard Response Protocol – or SRP – doctrine that was created by the I Love U Guys Foundation to provide schools with a comprehensive safety plan that is highly effective, yet uncomplicated.

SRP is broken down into five different steps – Hold, Secure, Lockdown, Evacuate and Shelter – with each phase playing a role in the overall objective of surviving an active-shooter event.

“I really want the attendees to understand their role and responsibility in school safety,” said Posey. “School and community safety is important – we have to always be working and take it seriously.”

Perhaps the most beneficial aspect of the plan is the fact the vocabulary used is standardized so it can be understood clearly when information is passed in order for all stakeholders to understand the status of the event.

“It's simple,” said Snell. “The biggest thing is to have a common language everyone understands.”

During the afternoon portion of the program, district staff were broken down into small instruction groups with each one focusing on a different area – physical security, training, cybersecurity, communications, drug awareness, parent resources and threat assessment.

“We want our parents to know we're attacking this issue as a district with a multi-faceted approach,” said Snell. “We want to be able to protect all of our school assets and reinforce the 'why' of how we can make situations safer.”

Of those who attended the summit, Snell was pleased with what they added to the event.

“I'm very proud of our community members that stepped up,” he said. “Our parents brought a lot of experience to the conversation – it's always important for us to stay engaged with the community, so we can have continuous improvement and they know their schools have good practices in place.”

Snell then added one last bit of encouragement to all of the district's parents.

“When it comes to any kind of incident, parents can be confident we have plans in place and we're trained and ready to take action,” he said. “I have all the confidence in the world they'll do the right thing.”

Despite the fact SRP provides a blueprint to work from, it is a living doctrine that must be constantly refined in order to maintain vigilance against an ever-evolving threat.

“We are learners – we go out and train and speak to schools, at conferences, to first responders – we learn from those doing this hard work every day,” said Posey. “It is a joy to be in a place to learn and evolve the Standard Response Protocol and the Standard Reunification Method. I learned a lot spending the day with all those who attended the Liberty Hill School Safety Summit. My hope is we learned together.”