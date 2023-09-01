The second person to vie for the vacant seat on the Liberty Hill City Council has officially filed.
Liberty Hill resident Jacquetta Thayer filed her application on Aug. 29 for the seat, which is being vacated by Council member Will Crossland, who was elected to City Council in May 2022. Crossland is no longer qualified to serve as a City Council member according to the City’s code of ordinances, which requires City Council members to live within city limits. The unexpired term runs through May 2025.
Thayer will be running against Michael Helbing, who filed to run for the vacant seat on Aug. 11.
Thayer has opted to serve as her own campaign treasurer, declaring that she will not raise, nor spend, more than $1,010 on this campaign.
The filing period to run for the seat is open through Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. To be a candidate, the person must be a valid, registered voter residing within the city limits. The City of Liberty Hill has no districts or wards, and all members on Council are elected at large.
For more information on how to apply or to download an application, visit the City’s Elections page.
Early voting will be held from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All polling locations are still to be decided.