Upon crossing the threshold of the doorway into the office of Missy Whitsett, one might feel as if they've entered a model living room at a home furniture store.

The harsh overhead lights have been shut off and in their place are the soothing illumination of a floor lamp in one corner of the room.

A couple of bookshelves along one wall hold a collection of figurines from just about every movie or comic book imaginable.

In addition, upon settling into the plush, sofa-like chair across from Whitsett's desk, the calming sound of a running stream takes the mind away to a peaceful place.

Finally, there is a small sandbox on a table with the small, shiny grains smoothed out perfectly and untouched.

All of these accouterments are designed to bring feelings of relaxation, calmness and perhaps most of all – safety.

Whitsett is Liberty Hill High School's mental health counselor – a brand-new position created for this school year as she is tasked with providing services for only the high school, compared to the past two when she roamed the district in covering all the schools with the help of only one other counselor.

However, this year that number has doubled to four, which allows there to be counselors dedicated to different levels, with one each for high school and middle school and a pair for the district's five elementary schools.

Which means now Whitsett is strictly stationed to help those who feel as though the stressors of high school are a bit much to handle on their own.

“I'm here to support students with their mental health,” said Whitsett, who holds a master's degree in counseling. “There needs to be a person and place for kids to go and say all the things they need to say.”

Perhaps the most interesting piece of Whitsett's relaxation collection is the box half-filled with sand for a method she employs known as “sandtray therapy,” in which students are encouraged to select figurines from her vast variety of animals, superheros and cartoon characters, then place them in the sand however they wish.

“What this does is allow the students to build a safe world for themselves,” said Whitsett. “One in which they feel comfortable enough in to open up and convey what they're feeling.”

According to Whitsett, students must be referred to her by teachers, but there is also a more direct route.

“It's a referral program,” said Whitsett. “But, I try as much as I can to have an open door.”

Whitsett currently has 20 students she sees on a weekly basis, but she doesn't provide the only comfort, as her sidekick is Gus, a two-and-a-half year old Australian Blue Heeler/Brittany mix, who serves as a therapy dog.

“It's huge to have Gus here,” said Whitsett. “The biggest thing I see is the kids make a quicker connection when they interact with him.”

Whitsett wasn't always a counselor, though, as she's been in education for 17 years, serving as a music and theater teacher before settling into her current role as a school counselor for the past decade.

“I think as a counselor, you build a different kind of relationship with students – kind of like coaches do,” she said. “So, I decided to spread out and try something new where kids would more naturally come to me.”

In her new role at the high school this year, Whitsett feels as if she's finally found her promised land.

“It's my third year here in Liberty Hill,” she said. “This is really what I've been wanting to do for quite some time.”

Whitsett said sometimes it's simply a matter of getting a student to truly open up about what's bothering them.

“It's difficult to say uncomfortable things and navigate hard feelings,” she said. “But, we all have feelings – good, bad and ugly – and need the ability to recognize, accept and control them – although that can sometimes lead to a lot of frustration.”

But, for Whitsett, one of the biggest sources of satisfaction is when a student leaves her office armed with advice, then returns with a report of success, she said.

“A kid will come back and say they were able to handle the same situation they faced before, only with a better result,” said Whitsett. “They were able to choose how to react and have success in a moment that would've previously destroyed them.”

Common problems students have include what one would expect from teenagers that are beginning the sometimes-awkward, always-difficult transition from child to young adult, said Whitsett.

“Self-image is always a big thing and social issues,” she said. “Also, kids are more connected now with the internet and technology.”

In closing, Whitsett said although mental health issues are still just as difficult to deal with as ever, the world around us is now more equipped to battle these unseen enemies.

“Society is becoming more aware of mental health,” she said. “As a result, people are more open to talking about it and admitting they have problems.”