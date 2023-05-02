Recently at the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Fla., a pair of Panthers juniors achieved a top-20 result at the DECA competition, which featured 20,000 students from 12 countries.

Sophia Stein and Nora Bolinger competed in the Entrepreneur Startup Business Plan category and presented their concept of a household, artificial-intelligence healthcare robot in the field of 180, which included teams from all over the world.

The competition consisted of the duo collaborating on a 10-page paper in advance, then delivering a 15-minute presentation before a judging panel.

Stein said the project had been in the making for some time.

“We actually started it back in December,” she said. “We were able to make changes along the way.”

Stein and Bolinger had to advance first past the district event, then to the state competition in order to book a spot at the ICDC. However, once they arrived in the Sunshine State, they still had some work to do before they could make the finals, said Mikyela Tedder, Liberty Hill High School marketing teacher and DECA advisor.

“They had to qualify for the finals and put in a lot of hard work,” she said. “Sophia and Nora were extremely dedicated to their event.”

So dedicated, in fact, while many of their competitors were enjoying themselves at nearby Universal Studios Florida, Stein and Bolinger strategically used that time to hone and perfect their presentation, said Tedder.

“Those girls practiced their presentation seven times to seven different groups of people,” she said. “Some of the other kids were just there to ride roller coasters.”

Stein and Bolinger had plenty of Lone Star company at the event, though, as Texas has the largest DECA membership – not only in America, but the entire world – with 19,000 members and along with the cowboy hats the Texans donned for the festivities came some rather odd inquiries from competitors from other places, said Stein.

“We would get stereotypical Texas questions,” she said. “Like for example, if everyone says 'y'all' – things like that. But, we had the majority of the people there.”

Tedder added students involved in DECA – whether they are in competitions or not – learn valuable lessons across an entire spectrum of various applications.

“Not all students compete,” she said. “But all of them learn how to build relationships with people that have similar interests in the business field.”

While Stein plans to pursue a career as an entrepreneur in the hopes of eventually owning her own business, Bolinger said she joined DECA for another purpose altogether.

“I've mostly been into sports and cheer, so I wanted to try something new,” she said. “Something that would make me think more.”

Despite the fact she plans to be a physical therapist, Bolinger used the experience of competing at the highest level DECA has to offer as an opportunity to gain attributes that will help her down the road.

“I was interested in challenging myself,” said Bolinger. “Developing learning skills, which you need.”

Stein said although she will specialize in a business-related career, the most valuable thing she gained was of a different aspect.

“I think the leadership skills DECA focuses on are important,” she said. “They'll definitely help prepare me for my career.”