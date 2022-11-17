Since 2019, a handful of the boutiques Liberty Hill is quickly becoming known for have joined together to provide a semi-annual day of shopping, with a good cause at the center of it all.

The event happens twice a year, in November and again in the spring, and is dubbed either Holiday Around the Hill or Hop Around the Hill, depending on the time of year. The next boutique crawl, Holiday Around the Hill, is set for Nov. 26, which is also known as Small Business Saturday.

Tami Spearman, owner of Simply Home Décor & More, has been part of the boutique crawl since it started.

“We wanted to connect our crawl to Small Business Saturday so it could go alongside the vision to support local, independently-owned brick-and-mortar stores,” she said. “Since the beginning, the boutiques involved have had a fashion focus and we have given back to a different nonprofit organization each year.”

In 2019, the boutiques chose to donate a portion of their sales to Operation Liberty Hill. The following year, their donation went to the Liberty Hill Education Foundation, and the year after that their donation went to Hope House. Since 2020, the group has collectively donated $25,177.67 to these various organizations.

This year, a portion of all sales will be donated to the Liberty Hill Public Library District to help fund a new building.

Renee O’Dell, owner of Pep & Punch, said boutique crawls in Texas aren’t unique, but what sets Liberty Hill’s boutique crawl apart is that its focus is to give back to a nonprofit organization within the community.

“Our goal is to bring the community together to give back to the community,” she said. “We can increase our impact by coming together. When you live in a supportive community like Liberty Hill, people are going to show up to shop regardless, so we could forego giving back, but this is the cherry on top of the event.”

Over the years, the event has grown in popularity, as has the number of boutiques in town. Spearman said because of this, not every boutique can participate because shoppers simply can’t make it to every shop in town during the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. window that day.

“We stick to brick-and-mortar fashion-based boutiques for the crawl,” she said. “This year we have eight boutiques total participating.”

Those boutiques include Simply Home Décor & More, Pep & Punch, Viridian Rowe, Hill Country Hickster, Two Brand It, Liberty Hill Outfitters, Ginger Roots Boutique, and The Blue Door Gift Store & Boutique.

Shoppers can visit the boutiques in any at each location to qualify for a drawing of gift cards from each of the stores. A purchase does not have to be made to get a stamp.

“Then, on Giving Tuesday, which is the following Tuesday, all the boutique owners will gather and present our donation to the library, and we will pick our winner for the gift card basket,” she said. “That basket will have a $50 gift card in it from each business.”

The decision to give a portion of the money shoppers spend at the crawl to the library this year was an easy one, Spearman said.

“We knew the library was going to be getting some land for a new building, and we all believe the library is so beneficial to our community,” she said. “We thought that was a great cause that would speak to all of us and our customers.”

O’Dell agreed.

“The fact that the library is able to have such a big impact on our community via the younger generation in and of itself is priceless,” she said. “You can’t put a price tag on the way kids are touched through reading. With all the amazing things they do with our youth through their programs, it just seemed right to choose them this year so they can expand.”

Spearman said a certain goal for an amount to donate isn’t set, but instead, each boutique gives what they can.

“Everybody is at a different spot in their business, so we just let each one decide what to give back,” she said. “It’s been amazing to see what we’ve been able to donate, and it’s always more than what we think.”

Special food, drinks, deals and more

Pep & Punch will have four vendors set up outside, all of which will be donating a portion of their sales to the new library fund as well. Vendors include Fletcher’s Florals with wreaths and garland; The Treat Box with Christmas-themed baked goods, The Food Dood food truck; and The Rush Coffee ATX truck.

Simply Home Decor & More will offer giveaways with purchase while supplies last; Black Friday promos and door buster sales, as well as buy more/save more deals on select items. Outside, Cotton Candy Cowgirls and Dutch Girl Treats will be selling treats.

Viridian Rowe will provide breakfast tacos, fall sangria, and a coffee and hot chocolate bar for customers to enjoy while they shop.

The Blue Door Gift Store & Boutique will offer door prize drawings throughout the day and “Blue Door” busters around the store. Early bird shoppers who come in before noon will be entered to win a $250 gift card with any purchase. Gifts with purchase will also be offered while supplies last.

Ginger Roots Boutique will have Cadillac Cookie Co. set up outside with a festively decorated Cadillac for photo opportunities; a spiked hot cocoa bar with all the fixings; swag bags for the first 10 customers, and specials on items in the shop throughout the day.

Liberty Hill Outfitters will have a hot chocolate bar set up for customers, as well as special discounts based on the amount purchased.

Hill Country Hickster will provide drinks and snacks to customers, as well as several different giveaways, discounts, swag bags and more.

Two Brand It will be serving cookies from Cadillac Cookie Co. as well as offering a free gift for the first 50 customers and 25 percent off all holiday items.