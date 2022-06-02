Kaitlin Homan grew up in a military family, daughter of a retired U.S. Navy non-commissioned officer and will now follow him into the service of her country after receiving an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.

However, despite the fact she'll be headed off for the famed campus in Annapolis, Maryland, Homan said attending the academy was never something she had on her radar all along.

“I only really thought about it recently,” she said. “My dad would talk to me about it, then around last August, I finally said 'Sure, why not?'”

Of course, making the decision to pursue an appointment was only the beginning, as Homan needed the requisite Congressional nomination, then went through the painstaking application process.

But, once all the formalities were said and done, Homan got word of her acceptance.

First, though, Homan will spent time at the Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama, where she will enter the Service Academy Program to prepare her for Annapolis, during which time she will continue to consider exactly which military occupational path to follow.

“I thought about aviation,” said Homan. “But, with that, you'll all alone in a plane and I would rather be around people. So, maybe a surface warfare officer. But, I definitely want to be on a ship.”

According to Homan, once she visited the academy and truly saw what it was all about, she was sold on going there.

“I went on a candidate visit and one of the girls there showed me around,” said Homan. “She was showing me all the different uniforms they have and after that, I felt like I wanted to be a part of it.”

As a female that's going to a military academy, Homan said she hopes she can provide inspiration for others to do so – but not just her own gender.

“I hope to be a role model,” she said. “But, not just for other girls – for anybody who wants to go after it.”

During her high school years, Homan was a member of Liberty Hill's marching band and played the trombone – an experience that provided her with a preview of military drill and ceremony.

“We had band camp and were marching outside in the heat,” said Homan. “On the first day, I felt like I was going to pass out.”

All that aside, Homan feels she's in the proper physical condition to hold up to the rigors of academy life – including the infamous “Plebe Summer,” a grueling seven-week course in the July before a cadet's freshman year that challenges them mentally and physically.

“I'm grateful for the extra year I'll have to get ready,” she said. “It's a great opportunity.”

Homan said she's eager to see what the future holds.

“It's very fulfilling to always be reaching for what's next,” she said. “While all the while, doing your best in everything.”