When Jonathan Bever looks up at the wall adjacent from his desk in his office at Liberty Hill High School, he sees memories.

“All that is what I'll really miss the most,” said Bever, of the vast collection of photos capturing students participating in various activities. “The other day I realized this year's class of seniors is from my first year here – I got pretty emotional.”

On July 1, Bever will begin work in his new position of Director of Student Success at the newly-created Panther Success Academy, a school-within-a-school model for students that are at-risk of dropping out of school or being behind in credits.

Bever, though, is still in his current position and with graduation looming later this month, he's fully focused on the job at hand – although he's also considering what lies directly ahead, he said.

“Right now, I'm just trying to make sure all 375 of our seniors graduate,” said Bever. “But, I've also kind of started thinking about our entire body of students from the perspective of my new role and how our campus will benefit from this new position as far as making a difference in students' lives and having an impact on their families.”

Liberty Hill Independent School District superintendent Steve Snell said the continued growth of the district prompted the need for the academy.

“Our No. 1 goal is to graduate kids,” said Snell. “We have an increased number of students that need additional help to stay on track.”

According to Snell, the district has the perfect person in Bever to take charge of the new program.

“Jon's strength is his connection with the kids,” said Snell. “He's the right man for the job and he's definitely ready for the next step in his career.”

Bever's career in education began 28 years ago as a teacher and coach in Houston before returning to his alma mater – Leander High School – then moving on to Lampasas High School, during which time he served in a variety of roles before being named Liberty Hill's principal before the 2018-19 school year.

In his new role, Bever said he will enjoy being able to narrow his attention to his new mission.

“As a high-school principal, you're always trying to do 150 things at a time every day,” he said. “But, with this, I'll be able to focus solely on our at-risk students and what we need to do to help them.”

Bever said one of the primary tenets of the academy will be to provide options for students that don't have designs on the traditional educational blueprint as they matriculate through their high-school years.

“Not everybody wants to take the traditional path – honors classes, extracurricular activities, going to prom – checking all the boxes,” he said. “Kids like that can still graduate even if they don't have a connection with the school.”

Much of the machinations of the academy are still in flux, but Bever said it's his goal to not only provide a blend of educational options, but also a physical location to call home.

“We would like to have computer-based classes – like our Credit Recovery Classes we already have – along with teacher-led classes,” he said. “I also think it's important for these kids to have a home of their own – one with an identity of its own.”

Bever believes he has what it takes to launch the academy and help it achieves its goals – both tangible and intangible.

“I feel like the skills I have from everything I've learned and done over the years will serve me well,” he said. “But, I also have compassion and a love of students being successful, which will help in working with families and building trust.”