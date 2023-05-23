A site permit for childcare center O2B Kids! was approved in Liberty Hill for a new building at 12238 SH 29, just east of Higginbotham Brothers.
According to the permit, an 11,060-square-foot building with associated parking, utility improvements and landscaping will be developed on the site.
O2B Kids! got its start in Gainesville, Fla., in 1998 and offers care for infant and toddlers, preschool curriculum, after school programs, summer camps, birthday parties, parents' night out events, and more.
Today, there are O2B Kids! locations in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. The Liberty Hill location will be the first O2B Kids! in Texas. For more information on O2B Kids!, visit o2bkids.com.