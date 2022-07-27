All manner of creepy, crawly critters were on display on Wednesday morning as the Liberty Hill Public Library District hosted its annual Reptile Show, sponsored by The Liberty Hill Independent.

Austin Reptile Shows was once again on hand for the festivities as a pair of shows packed into the library building at Lions Foundation Park as the culminating event of the organization's summer reading program.

As the children in attendance eagerly waited for presenter Mike Foux to unveil each creature from its respective bin, some looked on with glee as each reptile was released, while others recoiled in surprise at the scaly snakes and lizards.

Liberty Hill resident Suzy Bjarnason and her six-year-old daughter Emma were among those in the standing-room-only crowd that was transfixed as each animal got bigger and a bit scarier than the previous one – although some of the adults seemed slightly more squeamish than the younger members of the audience.

“I think for adults, it's more of a learned behavior,” said Bjarnason, of an apprehension when encountering such beasts. “Whereas children don't always understand the danger yet.”

However, on this day, there was no such danger to be fearful of, as all of the reptiles were benevolent in nature despite the menacing appearances.

First out of its container was a tortoise that drew immediate oohs and ahs as Foux explained the various functions of the varmint, including a shell made of bone that is actually part of its body and contains its spine, along with its retractable head and rear legs that produce spikes if a predator gets a little too close for comfort.

A lineup of lizards was next on the dance card, including one of the blue-toungued variety and another that looked suspiciously like a snake, only to be identified as a legless lizard.

How do we know it's a lizard and not indeed a snake?

Simple, said Foux.

“This guy can blink his eyes, which snakes can't do because they don't have eyelids,” he said, as it squirmed to break free of his grasp. “They also have ears, which snakes don't.”

Each creature Foux presented took a little trip around the edge of the audience, who were seated on the floor, with some leaning forward to take a closer look, while others chose to keep a respectable distance.

Either way, all were absolutely fascinated.

Finally, it was time to meet who everyone had come to see.

Starting with smaller corn and milk snakes and working up to a ball python, one snake after another was displayed to the joy and amazement of the young crowd until finally, the time had arrived for the grand finale.

Out of the biggest container on the table emerged Carmelita, a female boa constrictor about five feet in length that quickly wrapped itself around Foux's upper body as some gasped in anticipation of what might happen next.

Have no fear, though, he said.

“Although boa constrictors squeeze their prey, they know a human is too big for them to eat,” said Foux. “Also, we don't smell like animals do.”

Okay, then, no worries.

Angela Palmer, library director for the Liberty Hill Public Library District, viewed proceedings from the safety of her office behind the front counter – but that didn't mean she couldn't appreciate what the event provided for the community.

“The reptiles are always our most popular performance,” said Palmer, who has been in her current position for nine years. “But, me – I'm not a snake person.”

According to Palmer, the visual, interactive presentations the library puts on over the summer are designed to spark new learning along with keeping the brain cells working during the dog days.

“A child may see a snake or a lizard, then go check out a book to learn more – we want to get them excited about learning,” said Palmer. “Also, we want to stop the 'summer slide' kids can go through so they're more ready to go back to school.”

Foux, who owns Austin Reptile Shows, has a long history of reptile relationships, he said.

“My dad worked in construction, so he would always be bringing home something for me he would find at a job site,” he said. “I wanted to be a herpetologist, but people told me that was ridiculous.”

But, after years as a graphic designer, Foux and his wife decided to take the plunge into the reptile business full-time after initially putting on shows at Caraway Elementary School, which is part of Round Rock Independent School District, where his wife was a teacher.

Ever since, he's brought amazement and wonder to audiences – young and old alike – throughout Central Texas.

As for why younger audience members seem to be more enamored than their older counterparts, Foux has a theory.

“Kids are naturally curious,” he said. “Which is why they're drawn to them.”

Foux said he wants children to take away from his shows a sense of their surroundings.

“I want them to leave with a sense of appreciation and understanding of the natural world around them,” he said. “There's a whole interesting world out there for them.”