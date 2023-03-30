When we last left the Solar Panthers in January, their creation was only beginning to take shape on the dusty floor of the shop in the corner of Liberty Hill High School where the group of students is slowly, but surely, making their vision come to fruition in the form of a solar-powered vehicle.

Fast-forward over two months and what was once just a bare metal frame has wheels, paneling and other additions that have finally given it the partial appearance of what the finished product will look like.

The car is scheduled to be ready to roll in time for the Panthers to compete in the Solar Car Challenge – a 1,377-mile event that will begin in Fort Worth and end in Palmdale, California in July.

According to physics teacher Michael McGregor, who is leading the efforts of the 20 students that make up the production and design team, the process has been rather meticulous and slow – but for a very good reason.

“I used to work in construction and a buddy of mine had a saying,” said McGregor. “When you're building something, always know where you're going before you get there.”

In other words, each and every step along the way must be scrutinized for accuracy and functionability to ensure miscalculations that would stunt production can be avoided.

For example, something as simple as the dashboard of the four-passenger vehicle, he said.

“We always need to be thinking about 'Okay, how is this or that going to attach,'” said McGregor. “You can just say 'We're going to put this here and not worry about if it has enough support behind the dash to make sure somebody can't accidentally put a hand through it or something. It's just the nature of this process and why patience is so important.”

McGregor said the car is about 40-50 percent completed, with a target date set for the end of May.

However, despite the deliberate pace at which construction is taking place, the Panthers remain on board with the kind of vigilance required to see such a project through, he said.

“Yes, it's a very long process,” said McGregor. “But, what helps is the kids seeing every portion of the process. To an outsider, it might seem as if it's taking forever. But, they realize the progress they're making day by day.”

Stephen Martin is a member of the team that crossed over from the robotics class to participate in the project and has utterly enjoyed being a part of it, he said.

“We're building a vehicle that's going to compete against others,” said Martin, a junior. “It's a fascinating thing to put yourself in – although it's a little bit scary when you're talking about a battery that can explode.”

No worries, said McGregor.

“We're using a lithium iron phosphate battery,” he said. “It's absolutely the best kind there is and it's very durable – you could shoot it with a rifle or drive a nail through it – very rugged.”

The team has had to procure parts from many different sources, including salvage yards on online marketplaces, which means the assembly is akin to putting a puzzle together – once you find the right pieces, that is.

“Probably the best part of what we're doing is seeing our design come to fruition,” said Martin. “A lot of this stuff we really need to think about before we make decisions – it's not something you're going to see happen immediately.”

One example is how the power will be delivered to the wheels, he said.

“We were thinking about using individual hub motors on each wheel instead of a standard drive train,” said Martin. “But, that would've been more expensive and event though it would make the car faster, it wasn't that much of a difference in performance to make up for the price.”

On this day in the shop, junior Ian Boydstun is busy sawing pieces of wood that will be used to house the battery in the rear of the vehicle – a painstaking process that must first be measured off with the help of a laser digital level projecting green beams across the shop onto the plywood as students mark where the cuts must be made.

Boydstun said this portion of the construction process is the aspect he most enjoys.

“I've helped my dad build fences, so I have appreciation for wood and metal,” he said. “I've really enjoyed working with the wood that will make up the outer shell of the car.”

With approximately half of the vehicle's construction left, Boydstun is already anticipating challenges that remain in getting it ready for the road.

“I think the most difficult part will probably be the steering system and the brakes,” he said. “We have to determine how fast we'll be able to stop.”

McGregor used another reference from his past profession to describe what it's like to be overseeing the car's construction with students that have a lot of enthusiasm, but not quite the experience to match.

“It's kind of like having interns on a construction site,” he said. “But, we'll be ready to go.”