One by one, the faces flashed on the video screen above the stage inside the performing arts center at Liberty Hill High School on Thursday evening.

“All of the young people you just saw have three things in common,” said Becky Stewart. “They're all teenagers, they're all dead and the reason they are is fentanyl poisoning.”

Stewart, a Liberty Hill resident, lost her son Cameron to the same fate in March of 2021 after he ingested a pill he thought was Valium, but was instead laced with fentanyl – a deadly drug that mimics the effects of popular street narcotics, but is much less expensive to produce – and more dangerous.

Following her son's death, Stewart founded “A Change For Cam,” an initiative to increase awareness of fentanyl so other families perhaps wouldn't have to deal with the loss she has suffered and on this night it sponsored an event called “One Pill Can Kill,” a panel discussion featuring law enforcement, emergency services and the medical field with one goal in mind – to educate.

“Fentanyl is an extremely tough topic,” said Stewart. “But, it's one that's very important.”

The event was moderated by KXAN-TV investigative reporter Arezow Doost, who has three children in the Liberty Hill ISD, has extensively covered the growing fentanyl problem in central Texas and said a watershed moment for her was when the demographics of the drug's victims took a dramatic turn.

“Back in 2018, something changed drastically,” said Doost. “The families of the victims began to look different – this was no longer something you would just see in downtown Austin, but out in the suburbs and calls to the poison center regarding fentanyl have doubled, so this is a conversation that needs to be had.”

Difficult to detect

Gina Giachetti of the Drug Enforcement Agency said the threat on the streets is an ever-evolving one.

“We've already heard about another drug that's even more powerful,” she said. “It's only a matter of time before it shows up.”

Fentanyl is pressed and stamped with the same markings of the genuine article – be it Valium, OxyContin or Xanax – and is passed off and sold by dealers as such, only to be the deadly substitute.

“The market adapts quickly,” said Giachetti. “Fentanyl comes in all shapes, colors and sizes and they're so real-looking these days the only way we can tell what they truly are is once we get it back in our labs.”

Stamping out the source

According to Cedar Park Police Sgt. Justin Miller, local law enforcement has stepped up its efforts to eliminate the ever-growing problem.

“We've been very aggressive in going after the dealers,” said Miller, who is part of the department's Organized Crime Unit. “But, it's not just law enforcement – the community as a whole needs to be educated in the dangers.”

One of the most effective method dealers use to reach their customers is social media, said Miller.

“They'll use emojis to represent certain things,” he said, of such symbols as a football, snowflake or school bus, to name a few. “In 14 years in law enforcement, this is the most deadly drug I've seen – as little as one-third of a pill can kill someone.”

'Every parent's worst nightmare'

Stewart then told the audience the story of the day Cameron passed away.

“We were supposed to meet up on a Saturday,” she said. “But, after I couldn't reach him the day before – you know how teenagers are – I expected to get a text from him in the middle of the night. But, I woke up at 2 a.m. and there was nothing, then the same at three and four and at that point my instincts as a mother kicked in and I knew something was wrong.”

Stewart's worst fears were about to be realized.

“Later that morning, we went over to his apartment and there was no answer when we knocked on the door,” said Stewart. “So, we went to the apartment manager and they said they couldn't let us in, so we called the Leander Police Department and they couldn't just enter either without just cause. Finally, we contacted Cameron's roommate who was at work and he came over and opened the door.”

What happened next will forever be burned into her memory, said Stewart.

“The police officers went in while we waited outside,” she said. “When one of them came out, I'll never forget the look on the officer's face when he told me 'I'm sorry, your son is gone.' It's something you can't unsee and at that point your entire world transcends into another dimension – you have a numb feeling like it's not real.”

Unfortunately for Stewart and her family, it was all too real, as the 19-year-old Cedar Park High School graduate had been fatally poisoned by fentanyl.

However, the end of Cameron's life was the beginning of Stewart's crusade against the drug that took her son away from her.

“I couldn't just sit and let Cameron's death be a statistic,” she said. “But, as a mother, what could I do to make a difference? I couldn't go after the bad guys myself, so I had to find another way to honor my son.”

Endless supply

Fentanyl is completely synthetic in nature – as opposed to plant-based drugs such as opium, heroin and cocaine – which means it can be mass-produced without the myriad factors that might stunt the production of traditional drugs, said Daniel Sledge, of the Round Rock Fire Department's Crisis Response Unit.

“Fentanyl can be made in a lab, composed of nothing but chemicals,” he said. “There is absolutely no economic impact like with other drugs where weather, for example, can affect crop growth. Manufacturers can make an endless supply, which is a scary thing.”

Perhaps the most dangerous aspect of fentanyl – as far as how it's manufactured – is the lack of quality control that exists, as opposed to in traditional pharmaceutical factories where the dosages contained in each pill made are closely monitored and controlled.

“There are what we call 'hot spots' in batches and pills,” said Sledge. “You can cut a pill, share it and one person can overdose while the other one doesn't.”

Sledge used a baking analogy to illustrate the unpredictability of fentanyl manufacturing.

“It's kind of like a batch of chocolate chip cookies,” he said. “You have some cookies where the chips are evenly spaced out – you know, like the ones you see on the magazine cover – and then there are those where the chips are grouped together and concentrated in particular areas – this is what makes fentanyl so risky.”

Medical perspective

The final member of the panel to speak was Dr. Mark Janes, who began by broaching the subject of what exactly the genesis of the problem is.

“The first thing we need to ask ourselves is 'Why do kids turn to drugs in the first place?'” he said. “Well, it could be any number of reasons including depression and anxiety and these kids use drugs to get some kind of relief.”

One way to cut potential problems off at the pass is for parents to be vigilant in monitoring behavior.

“We need to pay attention to various warning signs,” said Janes. “Things like avoidance, isolation, panic attacks and also substance abuse – as those go hand-in-hand with one another.”

Stopping tragedy

Naloxone – more commonly known as Narcan – is a nasal medicine that rapidly stops the effects of an opioid overdose by restoring normal breathing, is available at pharmacies without a prescription and is a first-line defense against fentanyl poisoning.

Liberty Hill ISD schools have Narcan on hand for emergency use and the nurses and school police officers are trained to administer the drug, which can ultimately make the difference between life and death.

Liberty Hill ISD police officer Jason Wolf said the event achieved its purpose.

“I'm excited with the turnout we had tonight,” he said. “But, it was definitely a team effort – it feels good to be a part of something like this that can make a difference in peoples' lives.”

Superintendent Steve Snell added events such as this seamlessly blend with the district's ongoing number-one priority.

“We're always looking for ways to educate our students about the dangers of drugs,” he said. “Our main goal is to get kids to not even start because it's hard to stop, so the more education we can provide students and their parents, the better.”