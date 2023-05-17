The preschool class of 2023 will be the last to graduate from Sonshine Friends Preschool at Cross Tracks Church, as the church board made the decision Tuesday night to close the doors of the school at the end of this week.

The decision to close the preschool was extremely difficult, said Pastor Michele Lott, and not one she or the church board is taking lightly.

“We are mourning,” Lott said. “This was not an easy decision, but it is the right decision. Ever since COVID, it’s been a struggle for a lot of places to find employees, including the preschool. We’ve have a teacher shortage since COVID, but it didn’t hit us really hard until this school year. We haven’t had enough teachers all year, which put extra stress on the staff we do have.”

Lott added that the preschool’s director, Amy Scott, resigned for “personal and health reasons” about six weeks ago, leaving the school without a director.

“We went on a search for a new director, and we had hired someone and were excited about it, but over the course of her first few days, she decided she couldn’t lead the school the way she needed and wanted to, so she resigned,” Lott said.

Lott said the plan now is for the church board to take a year or two to reevaluate the preschool program. Possibly in the future, the school could reopen.

“We won’t open again until we know what we're going to present is a quality program,” Lott added. “We need to reevaluate what we are doing, why we are doing it and how we’re going to do it. We know God is in the midst of all this. We don’t know what it’ll be, but it’ll be what God wants, and we trust that it’ll be good.”

A statement from the Cross Tracks Church Board stated that the decision “weighs heavily on all of our hearts.”

The statement continues: “We are so blessed by all the children we've had the opportunity to teach and bring closer to God. We're blessed by the tremendous teachers who have shown so much love for each student every day. And we are blessed by the parents who sought the best for their children and put their trust in us.”

Sonshine Friends Preschool was inherited by Cross Tracks Church from another area church about seven years ago, Lott said, and has served many local families through its preschool program, which included classes for children ranging in age from 18 months to 5 years.

“This season for Sonshine Friends has come to a close,” she said. “So much of this was out of our control. We have demanded that we were a premiere preschool, and we’re not willing to offer anything less than that. With not having a director and not being fully staffed, this was the end of our season. We are claiming Ecclesiastes 3, which says, ‘to every thing there is a season.’”