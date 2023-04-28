City Administrator Paul Brandenburg spoke to a packed house about the State of the City during the monthly Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday.

Representatives from businesses across Liberty Hill listened as Brandenburg covered nearly every department within the City and what the City is doing to keep up with growth.

“If you don’t manage the growth, the growth will manage you,” he said, adding the biggest project happening within the City for now is the update of comprehensive plan, which is set to be completed by early 2024.

The plan, which hasn’t been updated since 2014, is not being driven by the company rewriting the plan or city staff, Brandenburg added.

“It’s everyone in this room having a stake in what the future looks like and providing their input,” he said. “We are asking for a lot of community input as we go through this process.”

More concentrated plans of different areas of the City are also in progress, he said. City staff was recently authorized to proceed with negotiations with Halff Associates to create a downtown strategic plan specifically for the downtown area of Liberty Hill.

Additionally, in January, the Council approved a City Park mini-master plan with Kimley-Horn in the amount of $48,000 to revamp City Park. The estimated completion for that project is August 2023. Following that, a parks masterplan for every park in the city, current and future, will be the next project.

“We’re going to look at where our future park space is going to be, and try to get that land preserved for the future,” Brandenburg said. “We are also going to be looking at ways to connect our trails, paths and sidewalks to create more connectivity in the community.”

Another project the City is moving forward on is a public safety facility, which will house the City’s police department, municipal court and council chambers.

“The City Council approved a [request for qualifications] to Martinez Architects in the amount of $45,000 to create a concept for this facility,” Brandenburg said. “We are looking at a potential bond in spring of 2024. Right now we are looking at it cost wise, how we’d finance it and how much space is required. This would be a shared space. We don’t have an emergency operations center or a generator, so those things would be housed in this facility. It would also house our IT data center and hold evidence storage. We will be trying to get the most bang out of our buck for that facility.”

Next, Brandenburg discussed the development guidelines City Council approved earlier this year, which serves as a guiding document as developers coming into town.

“We took the time to slow down and rethink the way we are developing,” he said. “We took a difficult issue and as a council faced it head on, developing strong guidelines that will help with development as it comes in.”

The City is also working on a traffic improvement plan and recently allocated up to $1 million per year for road maintenance across the city, including asphalt repair, crack seal and chip seal services. Other plans the City has on the docket for the near future include a capital improvement plan, a vehicle creation plan and an information technology plan, Brandenburg said.

When it comes to water and wastewater projects, Brandenburg reiterated Liberty Hill has sufficient water, there just isn’t a reliable way to get it into town. The City is actively redrilling old well sites to search for more water and is taking meetings with nearby cities to discuss the possibilities of having regional water partners.

On the wastewater side, the City is currently in the process of raising the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant from 2 million to 4 million gallons per day. Other wastewater projects include a community lift station and a wastewater interceptor both south of Highway 29.

“These projects will aid a lot of development for the City,” he added. “Nothing is a sprint—it’ll probably take 16 to 18 months to complete these projects, but they are significant to aid our utility infrastructure in Liberty Hill.”

Transportation projects on tap for the City this year include realigning the entrance of Liberty Parke with Stonewall Parkway at Highway 29; moving Bailey Lane to a four-way controlled intersection at Highway 29; and completing the Main Street and County Road 279 roundabout project. All of these projects are estimated to be completed within the next 12 months.

TXDOT is also still working on installing the signals at the intersection of Main Street and Ranch Road 1869. Brandenburg said the completion date for that project is unknown, as it has changed several times already. When that project is done, after evaluating how the signal affects traffic, City staff will determine if turning lanes are also needed at that intersection.

Brandenburg also mentioned when he joined the City approximately a year ago, it did not have a vision and mission statement.

“What are we doing? What are we working for every day? What is the driving force?” Brandenburg asked, adding that these were questions he had when he learned the City didn’t have those statements. “Last September, we approved our vision and mission statements. Additionally, we came up with core values that are part of our organization. It’s easy to just throw words out there, but the City Council put strong language behind those words to define them.”

Lastly, Brandenburg said because the City of Liberty Hill’s population is now well over 5,000 residents, the City will be pursuing a home rule designation. Currently, the City is working on putting together a 15-member Home Rule Charter Commission. Brandenburg estimates the Home Rule will be on the ballot in fall 2024.

More than 90 people registered for April’s lunch, which is the largest Liberty Hill Chamber luncheon to date, said Chamber president Jeff Mayes.