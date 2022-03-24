Most people think of spring or St. Patrick’s Day when thinking about the month of March, but when you meet Graham Daniel, you find out that he likes the month of March for Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day. March 25 is always a stand out day for him and his family but this year, it’s extra special.

Graham, a third grader at Liberty Hill Elementary, has Cerebral Palsy and will be recognized as the school's Student of the Month, an honor well-deserved. Eight-year-old Graham seems to be beyond his years when discussing CP. He is surprisingly comfortable and honest when talking about his life and exactly what it’s like to have this challenging disability.

“My life is great!” he says.

Although Graham is the only student in the Liberty Hill ISD who has Cerebral Palsy, it is more common than most people think. One out of every 323 children in the United States are diagnosed with CP, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CP is usually diagnosed when children fail to meet early childhood milestones that include rolling over, crawling, standing up or walking.

Graham’s mother, Amber Daniel, says this was the case with Graham. He was born three months premature and she and Graham’s dad noticed he was having problems moving around early in his life. Amber says CP is not considered properly diagnosed until the age of 4 but families usually notice earlier. Cerebral palsy refers to a group of neurological disorders that appear in infancy or early childhood and permanently affect body movement and muscle coordination.

As for Graham, CP Awareness Day this year will involve a presentation at school of all his many life and school accomplishments so far. Chatting with Graham for a little while, you suspect there will be many more ahead. There will also be a slide show about CP and posters that friends can sign. Students and teachers are encouraged to wear green on March 25 to raise awareness of the condition.

Graham says he is looking forward to it and commends his family and school for their support.

“I have a supportive school with good teachers who help me and loving parents who care for me,” he said.

Graham’s dad, Grady Daniel, says his son often considers his disability as an advantage instead of a disadvantage.

"He’s gifted that way. He can get into people’s hearts and he is empathetic of other people’s feelings as well,” he said.

Graham is also engaging with his teachers and students in his school. He loves playing “Simon Says” at recess. “I enjoy telling my friends funny things to do, like acting like a bird or other funny animals,” he said.

Graham’s favorite subject is science but he makes good grades in all his classes.

Jennifer Hurley, Graham’s teacher, notes that they are beyond blessed to have Graham on the LHE campus.

”He brings such joy every day and is a daily example of perseverance! He comes to school with a good attitude and a big smile on his face," Hurley said. "I truly believe he has big things in his future! He is so bright and does not let any obstacle get in his way.”

Hurley adds that Graham breaks down barriers that often tend to separate kids with special needs and that is essential to his school experience.

Graham says CP Awareness Day gives him an opportunity to answer anyone’s questions and he enjoys answering any question, difficult or not. His mother adds he isn’t bothered by anyone’s questions about his condition and is often “brutally honest” with his answers.

As most children with CP, Graham has surgeries in his future. He will be getting a hip replacement sometime later this year. Graham will be learning to swim and other physical rehab type treatments as well but what he enjoys most is gaming.

Although he doesn’t get a lot of physical activity while playing electronic games, he certainly enjoys playing them. His parents choose games wisely and restrict his game time and Graham understands the rules.

”Otherwise, I would play all day,” he said.

Graham and his family are optimistic about the future. Many children with CP go on to enjoy near-normal adult lives if their disabilities are properly managed. In general, the earlier treatment begins, the better chance children have of overcoming developmental disabilities or learning new ways to accomplish the tasks that challenge them. As a student in the Liberty Hill ISD, his family and friends behind him, his future possibilities are endless.