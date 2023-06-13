This summer, Operation Liberty Hill is hosting several new and returning programs for the community, including a summer snack bag program, a weekly money fundamentals course, a computer course and its Operation Back to School event.

The Kids Summer Snack Bag Program began May 30 and will run until Aug. 15. In order for students to be eligible, they must be between the ages of 3 and 18; attend school in the Liberty Hill Independent School District, Bertram or Briggs; and must be eligible to participate in the free and reduced lunch program or be a current client of the food pantry.

“Every year we provide pretty healthy summer snacks for the kids every week,” Executive Director Susan Baker said. “They can come get a bag. It's got 10 items, from juice boxes to macaroni cups to beef sticks. They also get some fresh produce like apples or oranges and a box of cereal every week.”

This is the 11th year Operation Liberty Hill has held a summer snack bag program as the school district is not required to have a summer lunch program. Around 28 percent of students in LHISD participate in the free and reduced lunch program; however, a summer lunch program requires at least 50 percent of students to be on free and reduced lunch.

“[The summer snacks] don’t replace lunches and hopefully in the future there will be some kind of lunch program in Liberty Hill,” Baker said. “But for now, that’s meeting the needs and the kids love it.”

Operation Liberty Hill received funding from the Liberty Hill City Council this year to add fresh fruit and vegetables to the snack bags.

In the past, the program has served children in Leander, but this year, the program won't be due to the growth in numbers coming to the food pantry.

“We didn’t want to leave out Leander because we serve them too,” Baker said. “However, Leander has lunch programs so we give our clients that information because there are around three places they can go for summer lunches and about four food pantries there.”

The snack bags can be picked up during regular Food Pantry distribution hours, which are from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and noon to 5:45 p.m. on Thursdays.

Operation Liberty Hill is also hosting a money fundamentals course Thursdays from 7 to 8:15 p.m. The courses began June 8 and will end June 29. Upcoming courses include Common Sense Money Management, the Nuts and Bolts of Budgeting and Breaking the Chains of Debt. Free childcare is provided for families who attend.

“Our goal is to help our clients or anyone that’s low income become financially stable,” Baker said. “It’s great to give them food, free clothes or help them with electric bills, but the ultimate goal is for them to be able to manage all that themselves. The basic money management course teaches how to get out of debt, how to create and stick to a budget, and even to start putting money away for savings so when there’s a crisis, you’re not without funds for it.”

Operation Liberty Hill began offering these courses a year ago thanks to a grant from United Way. Beginning in July, they will also be offering a computer tech wise course, called Computers Aren’t Scary.

“The course is going to help a lot of people that are fearful of computers or don’t have access to them,” Baker said. “There will be guidance on how to do everything from turning a computer on to how to fill out a job application and maybe learning about Word or Excel. I’m really excited about that.”

Lastly, on Aug. 12 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., Operation Liberty Hill will host Operation Back to School, an annual program that provides students with free school essentials.

“We started this program in 2019 because a kid cannot participate in P.E. without a pair of athletic shoes and they will get a failing grade if they can’t do that,” Baker said. “Every child that’s in the free and reduced lunch program or who qualifies for it in LHISD can get a free new pair of athletic shoes, socks and a backpack. It’s an expensive program, but we really feel it's necessary.”

Children must be registered by Aug. 9 and must be present at Fellowship Church on Aug. 12 in order to try on shoes. Operation Liberty Hill will be reaching out to businesses for sponsors to keep the program running.

“A majority of our clients are on fixed incomes, and we’ll see those same people year after year,” Baker said. “Eventually, those kids are out on their own. We’ve seen kids come and grow up and leave home and we’re just glad we could help them navigate through their time in school here.”

For more information on these programs and registration, visit operationlh.org.

Additionally, donations of snacks as well as volunteers are needed throughout the summer to pack snack bags. For more information on how to get involved, email info@operationlh.org.