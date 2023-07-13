A new one-stop-shop for all things tea is now open in Liberty Hill.

Tea2Go TeaN’ergy, located in Panther Plaza on the corner of State Highway 29 and County Road 200, celebrated its grand opening July 11.

The store, which offers a wide variety of loose-leaf brewed teas, iced teas, energy teas and more, got its start in Dallas in 2013, and specializes in over 100 different unique tea blends.

Jessica Irizarry, Liberty Hill store manager, said Tea2Go TeaN’ergy is famous for it energy teas, which each include 150 milligrams of naturally derived caffeine.

“You don’t have that crash,” she said. “It’s different from coffee. With coffee, I was having heart palpitations and when I switched to drinking these when I started working here, I just felt way better. I don’t have that crash at night anymore either.”

Irizarry said her favorite energy tea on the menu is called Guardians, which is a strawberry-cotton candy remix. Other favorites of hers include Purple Rain, a grape and raspberry fusion, and Dreamsicle, which she said tastes just like the popular frozen treat of the same name.

“We also have fizz teas, which have carbonation and are great for a soda alternative,” she added. “We do have some kids drinks as well, or we can make the energy teas with only half the energy.”

The new store also has a self-serve iced tea bar, which includes flavors like Peach Blossom and Madagascar Coconut. Customers can purchase individual cups of tea or gallons to take home.

Lastly, Irizarry said one of the most exciting things about Tea2Go TeaN’ergy is that it’s also a water depot, meaning customers can get their water jugs refilled with the store’s reverse osmosis, alkalinized water.

“A lot of people don’t know that we are also a water depot, but that’s super important,” she said. “We can refill water jugs from one to five gallons in size.”

Tea2Go TeaN’ergy is owned by Stephanie Chavez and Don Williams, who first opened a franchise in 2015 and then decided to purchase the company outright in 2018. At that time, there were five operational stores across Texas. By the end of 2019, Chavez and Williams started franchising the company once again and it has since grown to include more than 25 stores across the state.

For more information on Tea2Go TeaN’ergy, visit Facebook or the website at Tea2Go.