The latest business to announce a new location in Liberty Hill is Tea2Go TeaN’ergy, which will be located in Panther Plaza on the corner of State Highway 29 and County Road 200.

A building permit for the new business was approved on Dec. 13. The company, which originally started in Dallas in 2013, specializes in over 100 different unique tea blends. Customers can purchase fresh-brewed tea in store or loose-leaf tea to brew at home. Energy drinks, cream sodas, lattes and other specialty drinks round out the menu.

Tea2Go TeaN’ergy is owned by Stephanie Chavez and Don Williams, who first opened a franchise in 2015 and then decided to purchase the company outright in 2018. At that time, there were five operational stores across Texas. By the end of 2019, Chavez and Williams started franchising the company once again and it has since grown to include more than 25 stores across the state.

In addition to Liberty Hill, new franchise locations have also been announced for Georgetown, Leander and Cedar Park. For more information on Tea2Go TeaN’ergy, visit Tea2go

An opening date for the Liberty Hill location has not been set.