For the first time since it began in 2017, the Texas Bach Festival is making a stop in Liberty Hill for a special Father’s Day event.

The festival’s “Resound: You Songs!” will debut June 18 at 4 p.m. at HighPointe Estate in Liberty Hill, featuring The Artisan Quartet in “A Toast to Dads - of All Ages.”

“It’s a great all-around fun experience,” artistic director Barry Scott Williamson said. “There’s something for everybody. We have a really special event for Father's Day.”

Ticket prices range from $15 to $30, and the event includes a complimentary wine and cheese tasting starting at 3 p.m., followed by performances featuring music from Joseph Haydn, Hugo Wolf and W.A. Mozart. During the festival’s intermission, staff will hold a door prize drawing where 10 dads will win $100 gift certificates to Georgetown restaurants and merchants.

“We hire the best instrumentalists and singers from throughout Central Texas,” Williamson said. “We’re very proud of our quality and how we’re devoted to peoples’ experience to music education.”

The Texas Bach Festival started in 2017 when Williamson and his colleagues developed the non-profit organization to honor Johann Sebastian Bach’s contribution to music in the Western hemisphere.

“I like to say Bach set the table for hundreds of years of composers, musicians and audiences following him,” Williamson said. “Nobody would have that beautiful Western hemisphere standard tonality. We honor him by presenting his music at venues all around the area that are accessible to people.”

Bach lived from 1685 to 1750, and wrote three volumes of keyboard pieces called the “Well Tempered Clavier.” The volumes were 24 pieces each, and were the stepping stone for composers to branch out and play music in different keys.

“Everybody played in ‘safe’ keys because the tonal system was still in its infancy,” Williamson said. “[Bach] was the first guy to standardize tonality. He made every key sound good.”

This is the first year Liberty Hill will host one of the festival’s concerts. Williamson said he met Highpointe Estate owner Dawson Clark at a recent Georgetown Chamber of Commerce dinner, which led to hosting the event in the three-year-old venue.

“We’re excited that we get to come to a new audience in a new venue and present our outstanding product for all to hear,” Williamson said. “We’re super excited about HighPointe Estate. They have this beautiful chapel and a wonderful grand piano. It’s just a great venue.”

The festival will continue touring the central Texas area through June 25, playing at local churches and libraries in Georgetown and Austin.

“Having a chance to hear this kind of music as a young person can be formational in their growth,” Williamson said. “That’s important to me, the music education part of it, and we plan on expanding that in the years ahead.”

For tickets and more information, visit www.texasbachfestival.org.