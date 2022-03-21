BERTRAM -- It’s back to business for what was previously “Bertram Blend & Boutique” and is now “The Blend & Bertram Living Real Estate Co.”

The store was left in shambles as a result of last year’s strait line winds storm in Bertram. The downtown building where the boutique was located was a total loss. The store room and smoothie bar lost the majority of their inventory.

Since then, the Bertram and Liberty Hill communities have pulled together with all kinds of creative fundraising ideas to help the owners get back on their feet and into a new location. Local groups set up “GoFundMe” events on Facebook. The Bertram youth league also got involved with a successful fundraiser.

After an extensive search for just the right new location, the Powells found an empty warehouse on E. Vaughn Street and remodeled it. During the past year, Amanda Powell, the owner and manager, has been setting up the new establishment and she also earned a real estate license so she will be running that business on the new property as well.

Powell says her family is so grateful for all that the neighboring communities have done to help this dream happen.

“We love how this community got involved and helped," she said. "We couldn’t have done it without them. Everyone really stepped up and showed their love and support for our business.”

The Powells struggled with the business in 2020 due to COVID-19 but their "can-do" entrepreneurial spirit kept the business open through that crisis and the thankful owners have proven they can survive this setback as well.

“During COVID-19 we made it as welcoming a place as we could make it, even with restrictions. The boutique had a bar for smoothies and a small-town feel that customers enjoyed," she said. "People appreciated stopping in just to sit and talk like the TV series 'Cheers' but with smoothies.”

In celebration of the re-opening, The Blend & Bertram Living Real Estate Co. will be selling grab and go lunches and Blue Bell Ice Cream.

The store offers apparel for women, children and men, western barn house furniture, home décor and gifts.